Jaishankar discusses bilateral collaboration with British Shadow Secretaries David Lammy, Jonathan Reynolds

In this nation’s capital on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had meetings with British Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds. Among other important regional and international developments, the EAM covered bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

“Delighted to welcome British Shadow Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy and Shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade @jreynoldsMP this afternoon. Enjoyed our conversation that covered bilateral cooperation as well as important regional and global developments,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Interestingly, senior opposition party members in the UK hold the role of “Shadow Secretary,” which serves as the party’s spokesperson on particular policy matters. In the meantime, EAM Jaishankar traveled to the UK in November of last year, where he had meetings with a number of prominent figures, such as Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Additionally, he had meetings with National Security Adviser Tim Barrow, Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps, and Secretary of State for Home James Cleverly.

The EAM discussed the importance of mobility in skills and talent in the development of bilateral cooperation as well as the ongoing negotiations for a India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The leaders also exchanged views on important global developments including the Indo-Pacific, the situation in West Asia, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The visit further consolidated the long-standing historical ties between the two countries and provided a new impetus to bilateral cooperation in diverse areas against the backdrop of progress on the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and Roadmap 2030, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.