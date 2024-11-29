‘Medicare Fraud, Fake Surgeries’: Indian-Origin Neurosurgeon Fined Over $2 Million In US

A Texas neurosurgeon has been fined over $2 million for submitting false Medicare claims, falsely billing non-invasive procedures as invasive surgeries. The fraudulent actions, carried out at his clinic, aimed to enrich himself at the expense of federal healthcare programs.

A neurosurgeon of Indian origin, based in Sugar Land, Texas, has been fined over $2 million for Medicare fraud related to false claims that he performed invasive surgeries when, in fact, he conducted non-invasive procedures using electro-acupuncture devices.

Rajesh Bindal submitted fraudulent claims

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. The attorney emphasized that neurosurgeons are among the highest-paid specialists in the United States, and alleged that Rajesh Bindal submitted these fraudulent claims to personally benefit.

Bindal, who operated his practice under the Texas Spine & Neurosurgery Center PA, is accused of submitting bills to Medicare and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP) for the surgical implantation of neurostimulator electrodes between March 16, 2021, and April 22, 2022. These invasive procedures, typically performed in operating rooms, are reimbursed by Medicare and FEHBP at rates in the thousands of dollars per surgery.

Neurosurgeon Bindal did not perform these surgeries

However, the allegations state that neither Bindal nor his staff actually performed these surgeries. Instead, patients were reportedly given electro-acupuncture devices that involved inserting thin monofilament wires just beneath the skin of the ear and securing them with adhesive tape. These procedures were conducted in Bindal’s clinic, not in a hospital or surgical center. In some instances, the placement of these devices was allegedly carried out by a device sales representative or a physician assistant, and the procedure was falsely billed as surgery.

Patients often reported that the adhesive used to secure the devices came loose within days, causing the devices to fall off

Neurosurgeon should be aware

“A neurosurgeon, like Bindal, should be aware of when he is and is not performing surgery,” stated Hamdani. “Even though neurosurgeons are among the highest-paid medical specialists in the country, Bindal allegedly submitted false claims to further enrich himself.”

Special Agent in Charge Derek M. Holt added, “False claims have a significant impact, not only on our federal healthcare programs but also on the individuals who rely on these programs for their care.”

