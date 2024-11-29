Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Medicare Fraud, Fake Surgeries’: Indian-Origin Neurosurgeon Fined Over $2 Million In US

A Texas neurosurgeon has been fined over $2 million for submitting false Medicare claims, falsely billing non-invasive procedures as invasive surgeries. The fraudulent actions, carried out at his clinic, aimed to enrich himself at the expense of federal healthcare programs.

‘Medicare Fraud, Fake Surgeries’: Indian-Origin Neurosurgeon Fined Over $2 Million In US

A neurosurgeon of Indian origin, based in Sugar Land, Texas, has been fined over $2 million for Medicare fraud related to false claims that he performed invasive surgeries when, in fact, he conducted non-invasive procedures using electro-acupuncture devices.

Rajesh Bindal submitted fraudulent claims

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. The attorney emphasized that neurosurgeons are among the highest-paid specialists in the United States, and alleged that Rajesh Bindal submitted these fraudulent claims to personally benefit.

Bindal, who operated his practice under the Texas Spine & Neurosurgery Center PA, is accused of submitting bills to Medicare and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP) for the surgical implantation of neurostimulator electrodes between March 16, 2021, and April 22, 2022. These invasive procedures, typically performed in operating rooms, are reimbursed by Medicare and FEHBP at rates in the thousands of dollars per surgery.

Neurosurgeon Bindal did not perform these surgeries

However, the allegations state that neither Bindal nor his staff actually performed these surgeries. Instead, patients were reportedly given electro-acupuncture devices that involved inserting thin monofilament wires just beneath the skin of the ear and securing them with adhesive tape. These procedures were conducted in Bindal’s clinic, not in a hospital or surgical center. In some instances, the placement of these devices was allegedly carried out by a device sales representative or a physician assistant, and the procedure was falsely billed as surgery.

Patients often reported that the adhesive used to secure the devices came loose within days, causing the devices to fall off

Neurosurgeon should be aware

“A neurosurgeon, like Bindal, should be aware of when he is and is not performing surgery,” stated Hamdani. “Even though neurosurgeons are among the highest-paid medical specialists in the country, Bindal allegedly submitted false claims to further enrich himself.”

Special Agent in Charge Derek M. Holt added, “False claims have a significant impact, not only on our federal healthcare programs but also on the individuals who rely on these programs for their care.”

Read More: Canada sues Google over alleged anticompetitive practices in online ads

Filed under

Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani Fake Surgeries Indian-Origin Neurosurgeon Medicare Fraud neurosurgeon Rajesh Bindal
Advertisement

Also Read

Black Friday Sale: iPhone 15 Pro Gets Massive Rs 35,099 Discount, Check Here

Black Friday Sale: iPhone 15 Pro Gets Massive Rs 35,099 Discount, Check Here

Supreme Court Directs Trial Court To Suspend Sambhal Mosque Survey, Asks Petitioners To Approach HC

Supreme Court Directs Trial Court To Suspend Sambhal Mosque Survey, Asks Petitioners To Approach HC

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Major Leaks: Here’s What To Expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Major Leaks: Here’s What To Expect

‘Blatant Mockery Of Law And Constitution’: After Ajmer Dargah Plea, AIMPLB Urges CJI To Ask Lower Courts To Refrain From Opening Doors To Disputes

‘Blatant Mockery Of Law And Constitution’: After Ajmer Dargah Plea, AIMPLB Urges CJI To Ask...

Entertainment

Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohabbatein Also Re-Release In Theatres? This Bollywood Actor Drops A BIG Hint

Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohabbatein Also Re-Release In Theatres? This Bollywood Actor Drops A BIG

Is Raj Kundra In Trouble Again? ED Raids Homes And Offices Of Shilpa Shetty’s Husband In Porn Racket Case

Is Raj Kundra In Trouble Again? ED Raids Homes And Offices Of Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

IFFI Goa 2024: Vikrant Massey Wins BIG But The Best Actor Award Goes To Clement Faveau

IFFI Goa 2024: Vikrant Massey Wins BIG But The Best Actor Award Goes To Clement

Is Robert Downey Jr.’s Commitment To DOCTOR DOOM Stopping Christopher Nolan To Sign Him For His Untitled Film?

Is Robert Downey Jr.’s Commitment To DOCTOR DOOM Stopping Christopher Nolan To Sign Him For

Who Was Silvia Pinal And At What Age Did Star of Mexican Cinema’s Golden Age Die?

Who Was Silvia Pinal And At What Age Did Star of Mexican Cinema’s Golden Age

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox