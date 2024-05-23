Pakistanis Are Kidnapping Indians For Ransom, From Turkey To Cambodia

Earlier in May, three Pakistani asylum seekers residing in Turkey kidnapped an Indian citizen, demanding Rs 20 lakh from his family in India for his safe release. This disturbing incident is not an isolated case. In Cambodia, a Pakistani duo held two Indian hostages captive for three weeks, extorting ransom from their families.

Both sets of Pakistani perpetrators involved in these kidnappings for ransom, one in Turkey and the other in Cambodia, have been apprehended by authorities. These incidents highlight the grave nature of transnational crime and the importance of international cooperation in combating such threats.

Turkish Police have arrested Three Pakistanis

In the case of the kidnapping of the Indian nationals in Cambodia, the police in the capital city of Phnom PenhÂ arrested two Pakistani men for kidnapping two Indian nationals for three weeks. The men kidnapped Mohammad Saad and Sudit Kumar on April 25, who were freed by the police on May 16.

Both the victims had been handcuffed, beaten and blindfolded during their weeks-long confinement.

The Pakistani nationals, Â Sabtain Bin Nasir and Sayed Ali Hussain, Â had called the Indian men for a meeting saying Â they would help in finding a place to open an Indian restaurant, two days before the kidnapping took place, reported The Khamer Times.

The victims told police that the Pakistani suspects locked them in their room and prevented them from leaving on May 25. The kidnappers also took away theÂ passports of Saad and Sudit.

After the abduction, the Pakistanis demanded a ransom of $10,000 each from their families, a total of $20,000, in exchange for their release.

It was only on May 17, 2024, when the three Pakistanis were away that the Indians could be freed. While the kidnappers were away, the Indian victims shouted for help, which was heard by a staff member of the condominium they had been locked in, according to The Khamer Times report.

After the staff found them and called the police, both the victims wereÂ taken to the Sen Sok District Police Inspectorate.

