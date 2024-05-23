Picturesque View of Mount Fuji is Blocked by Japan's Overcrowded Tourism

In response to its skyrocketing popularity on social media platforms like Instagram, the Japanese town of Fujikawaguchiko has taken an unconventional step: erecting a massive black net to obscure views of Mount Fuji. This decision, made by the town’s council last month, reflects the growing challenges faced by locals due to the overwhelming influx of tourists.

Located in Yamanashi prefecture at the foot of Mount Fuji, Fujikawaguchiko has found itself at the center of an international controversy. A specific viewpoint in the town, near the starting point of a popular trail up the mountain, became so inundated with visitors that it began causing significant issues for residents.

Even businesses unrelated to tourism, like the Ibishi Dental Clinic situated near the photo spot, have been affected. The clinic reported incidents of harassment, including littering, trespassing, and verbal abuse directed towards employees and patients.

The clinic’s statement highlighted the inability of locals to communicate with the influx of foreign visitors, exacerbating the situation. As a result, businesses like the Ibishi Dental Clinic sought intervention from Fujikawaguchiko officials to address the escalating problems posed by tourism.

Japan is overcrowding with tourism

Since Japan reopened its doors to foreign tourists post-pandemic, a surge of “revenge travelers” has inundated the country and its renowned attractions. With over three million visitors per month in March and April 2024 alone, this unprecedented influx shows no signs of slowing down as North American and European tourists gear up for their summer vacations.

While overtourism plagues destinations worldwide, Fujikawaguchiko’s predicament stands out for its unique circumstances. Rather than a specific landmark drawing crowds, it’s a viewpoint offering picturesque shots of Mount Fuji that has become the epicenter of the chaos. Positioned in front of a convenience store, tourists often spill onto the road to capture the perfect photo.

The majority of these visitors opt for day trips, returning to bustling Tokyo – a mere 62 miles (100 kilometers) away – for accommodation, leaving Fujikawaguchiko with no influx of revenue from entry fees, museum passes, or hotel charges to offset the environmental damage and traffic congestion caused by the influx of visitors. Consequently, the town, with a population of just 10,000, finds itself grappling with the overwhelming challenges posed by mass tourism.

