Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Rawalpindi Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant For Bushra Bibi In £190m Case

With allegations of financial corruption and misappropriated funds, the Al-Qadir University Trust case will continue to be a significant focus for both the Pakistani government and the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Rawalpindi Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant For Bushra Bibi In £190m Case

In a major development in the ongoing corruption investigation involving former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his family, a Rawalpindi accountability court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi, Khan’s wife, in connection with the controversial GBP 190 million corruption case tied to the Al-Qadir University Trust. The arrest warrants were issued by Judge Nasir Javed Rana amid continued probes into the alleged financial wrongdoings of the former prime minister and his associates.

What is the Al-Qadir University Trust Corruption Case?

The corruption case revolves around allegations of misappropriated funds linked to the Al-Qadir University Trust, which is accused of causing a GBP 190 million loss to Pakistan’s national treasury. The investigation, spearheaded by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), alleges that Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and several other individuals misallocated funds originally sent by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government.

Imran Khan’s Bail and Legal Complications

While Bushra Bibi faces new arrest warrants, Imran Khan has been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which directed his release upon payment of a surety bond of PKR 1 million. However, these developments are just one part of the ongoing legal saga, as the case against the former prime minister and his wife continues to unfold in courtrooms across Pakistan.

Bushra Bibi Responds to Arrest Warrants and Calls for Protest

In a separate but related development, Bushra Bibi made a public appeal to PTI supporters, urging them to participate in a protest rally scheduled for November 24. The protest, described as a “final or do-or-die” call, is aimed at opposing the government’s actions and highlighting the ongoing negative propaganda against her family. Bibi claimed that the smear campaign began after the family’s visit to Madinah and included unfounded accusations against Imran Khan, including the false claim that he was a “Jewish agent.”

The NAB’s Investigation and Financial Allegations

The investigation into the Al-Qadir University Trust claims that Imran Khan and other key individuals used their positions to secure hundreds of acres of land, leading to the loss of GBP 190 million of public funds. These funds were originally part of a settlement between the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom and the Pakistani government.

The NAB corruption reference was filed on December 26, 2019, targeting Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and six others involved with the Al-Qadir University project. As the investigation continues, these charges are significantly affecting the political landscape and the Khan family’s legal standing.

What’s Next for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi?

As the legal proceedings continue, the issuance of arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi adds pressure on the former prime minister and his associates. The case is likely to remain in the headlines, with the potential for more PTI protests and legal battles in the coming weeks. With allegations of financial corruption and misappropriated funds, the Al-Qadir University Trust case will continue to be a significant focus for both the Pakistani government and the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Filed under

Al-Qadir University Al-Qadir University Trust investigation Pakistan corruption GBP 190 million Bushra Bibi arrest warrants Imran Khan corruption case
Advertisement

Also Read

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed Of My Sexuality

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed...

PM Modi Honoured With Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Global Peace Award For Minority Upliftment

PM Modi Honoured With Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Global Peace Award For Minority Upliftment

Settlement May Shield Adani Group From Further Public Scrutiny: Experts

Settlement May Shield Adani Group From Further Public Scrutiny: Experts

What Salary Do You Need To Be Considered Financially Successful In the US?

What Salary Do You Need To Be Considered Financially Successful In the US?

Every House Doesn’t Have Clean Air: Parents Move Supreme Court Against Closure Of Schools In Delhi

Every House Doesn’t Have Clean Air: Parents Move Supreme Court Against Closure Of Schools In...

Entertainment

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed Of My Sexuality

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed

UFC Star Conor McGregor Asked To Pay £200,000 In Damages To Woman After Jury Finds He Raped Her

UFC Star Conor McGregor Asked To Pay £200,000 In Damages To Woman After Jury Finds

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s Why

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Children Kept Away From Pitt’s Parents For 8 Years, Here’s

IFFI 2024 Opens With Glitz, Glamour, And Tribute To Cinematic Legends

IFFI 2024 Opens With Glitz, Glamour, And Tribute To Cinematic Legends

Taylor Swift Era Hits Christmas TV Movies With Two Swift-Themed Films

Taylor Swift Era Hits Christmas TV Movies With Two Swift-Themed Films

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox