Rawalpindi Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant For Bushra Bibi In £190m Case

In a major development in the ongoing corruption investigation involving former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his family, a Rawalpindi accountability court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi, Khan’s wife, in connection with the controversial GBP 190 million corruption case tied to the Al-Qadir University Trust. The arrest warrants were issued by Judge Nasir Javed Rana amid continued probes into the alleged financial wrongdoings of the former prime minister and his associates.

What is the Al-Qadir University Trust Corruption Case?

The corruption case revolves around allegations of misappropriated funds linked to the Al-Qadir University Trust, which is accused of causing a GBP 190 million loss to Pakistan’s national treasury. The investigation, spearheaded by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), alleges that Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and several other individuals misallocated funds originally sent by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government.

Imran Khan’s Bail and Legal Complications

While Bushra Bibi faces new arrest warrants, Imran Khan has been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which directed his release upon payment of a surety bond of PKR 1 million. However, these developments are just one part of the ongoing legal saga, as the case against the former prime minister and his wife continues to unfold in courtrooms across Pakistan.

Bushra Bibi Responds to Arrest Warrants and Calls for Protest

In a separate but related development, Bushra Bibi made a public appeal to PTI supporters, urging them to participate in a protest rally scheduled for November 24. The protest, described as a “final or do-or-die” call, is aimed at opposing the government’s actions and highlighting the ongoing negative propaganda against her family. Bibi claimed that the smear campaign began after the family’s visit to Madinah and included unfounded accusations against Imran Khan, including the false claim that he was a “Jewish agent.”

The NAB’s Investigation and Financial Allegations

The investigation into the Al-Qadir University Trust claims that Imran Khan and other key individuals used their positions to secure hundreds of acres of land, leading to the loss of GBP 190 million of public funds. These funds were originally part of a settlement between the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom and the Pakistani government.

The NAB corruption reference was filed on December 26, 2019, targeting Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and six others involved with the Al-Qadir University project. As the investigation continues, these charges are significantly affecting the political landscape and the Khan family’s legal standing.

What’s Next for Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi?

As the legal proceedings continue, the issuance of arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi adds pressure on the former prime minister and his associates. The case is likely to remain in the headlines, with the potential for more PTI protests and legal battles in the coming weeks. With allegations of financial corruption and misappropriated funds, the Al-Qadir University Trust case will continue to be a significant focus for both the Pakistani government and the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).