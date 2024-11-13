Home
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Russia Has Launched 90 Missile and Drone Attack On Ukrainian Cities, Claims Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian president further expressed gratitude to the country's partners for the "timely delivery of interceptor missiles for their air defence."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukrainian cities and involved ballistic and cruise missiles targeting Kyiv, as well as around 90 strike drones.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, “This morning, Russia launched yet another combined attack on our cities, and our air defense responded effectively. Russian missiles–including ballistic and cruise missiles targeting Kyiv–were shot down, along with drones. In total, around 90 strike drones attacked Ukraine.”

He said, “It is crucial that our forces have the necessary means to defend the country from Russian terror. I am grateful to each of our partners who help us. Timely delivery of interceptor missiles for our air defense, fulfilling agreements on defense systems, and electronic warfare production and supply are, without exaggeration, lifesaving efforts.”

“Every successful interception by our air defense saves lives and protects critical infrastructure. And the more successful our warriors are, the closer we move toward ending this war. This is how peace through strength is achieved,” the post further said.

Meanwhile, Zelenskky also spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and asserted that during their discussions, the two leaders talked about bolstering defence cooperation to address Ukraine’s needs.

Sharing a post in the early hours on Wednesday on X, Zelenskyy wrote, “I spoke with Canada’s Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau, and thanked him for Canada’s multifaceted support for Ukraine, including its principled support for the Victory Plan. Ukraine counts on Canada to continue advocating for the first point of the Victory Plan–our invitation to NATO. I asked Prime Minister to keep working with allies, both in future multilateral formats and in direct talks.”

“I also expressed my gratitude for Canada’s public support for using long-range weapons against military targets on the territory of Russia. Additionally, we coordinated steps ahead of the G20 summit, underscoring the importance of Ukraine’s stance for a just and lasting peace and discussed strengthening our defense cooperation to address Ukraine’s immediate needs,” the post added.

Notably, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which escalated in February 2022 with Russia’s full-scale invasion, has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths. Moscow continues to deny intentionally targeting civilians, despite widespread international condemnation and evidence of airstrikes on residential areas.

Attacks have become a near-daily occurrence, especially in Ukraine’s eastern and southern regions. Russia has frequently employed a range of weaponry, including guided aerial bombs, missiles, and UAVs, to target Ukraine’s cities and critical infrastructure.In response, Ukraine has ramped up its defence efforts with help from Western allies. Yet, the volume and intensity of Russia’s assaults have made it clear that more sophisticated and long-range defence capabilities are necessary.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Russia Enacts Law Banning ‘Rejection of Childbearing,’ Calls It ‘Western Propaganda’ Amid Declining Population

Russia Ukraine War RUSSIAN PRESIDENT PUTIN ukraine president zelenskyy
