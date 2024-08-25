The Suspect in Knife Attack At German Festival Surrenders

A 26-year-old man has turned himself in and confessed to a mass knife attack that occurred during a street festival in Solingen, Germany, police announced on Sunday. The suspect is under investigation for murder, attempted murder, and alleged membership in a foreign terrorist organization, according to Germany’s federal prosecutor. The attack resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left eight others injured, four of whom remain in serious condition.

The incident took place during a festival celebrating Solingen’s 650-year history. Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the attack, describing it as a “horrific act.” The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack but has not yet provided evidence of a connection to the suspect.

Details of the Attack and Arrest

The victims, two men aged 56 and 67 and a 56-year-old woman, were all fatally stabbed in the neck. Police have confirmed that the suspect, identified as a Syrian national, arrived in Germany in December 2022 after leaving his war-torn country. German media outlets Bild and Spiegel reported that the suspect surrendered in blood-stained clothes. A 15-year-old boy, who allegedly had prior knowledge of the attack, has also been arrested.

Authorities conducted a raid at a nearby refugee center associated with the suspect, arresting another individual. The refugee center is located approximately 300 meters from Fronhof, Solingen’s central market square, where the attack occurred late on Friday night.

Impact on Solingen and National Reactions

Following the attack, the three-day celebration planned for the city’s anniversary, which was expected to draw around 75,000 people, was promptly canceled. Solingen Mayor Tim Kurzbach expressed his sorrow, stating, “It breaks my heart that an attack has happened in our city. I have tears in my eyes when I think of those we’ve lost.” In response, the city’s residents have been leaving flowers and candles at the scene.

The attack has also sparked a renewed debate on immigration and asylum in Germany, as it comes just ahead of crucial regional elections in the country’s east, where the far-right parties are anticipated to gain ground. In solidarity, players in Germany’s Bundesliga football league wore black armbands during matches on Saturday.

Ongoing Investigation and National Security Concerns

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine the full extent of the suspect’s involvement and any potential connections to terrorist organizations. The incident has heightened concerns about national security and immigration policies in Germany, intensifying discussions as the nation approaches key political events.