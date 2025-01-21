Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Trump Says TikTok Has No Value Unless He Approves It

President Trump temporarily halts the U.S. TikTok ban, claiming the app is 'worthless' without his approval. He suggests the possibility of a joint venture, where the U.S. could own 50% of TikTok, amid ongoing concerns over national security

Trump Says TikTok Has No Value Unless He Approves It

In a bold statement, President Donald Trump has temporarily halted the U.S. ban on TikTok, granting the app more time to strike a deal that could allow it to continue operating in the country. Speaking after signing an executive order on Monday, Trump made it clear that he believes TikTok has no value unless he approves the deal. “TikTok is worthless, absolutely worthless, if I don’t approve it,” Trump said.

The president went on to suggest the possibility of a joint venture, where the United States could take a significant stake in the company. “I could see a deal where the U.S. gets 50 percent of TikTok,” he added, hinting at the potential terms of a deal.

This move is part of Trump’s ongoing efforts to address concerns over national security regarding TikTok’s Chinese ownership and its data practices. As negotiations continue, many are watching closely to see how the future of TikTok will unfold in the U.S.

ALSO READ: Why Donald Trump Is Pulling The U.S. Out Of The World Health Organization

Filed under

donald trump tiktok

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Trump Orders Federal Workers Back To Office, Weakens Civil Service Job Protections

Trump Orders Federal Workers Back To Office, Weakens Civil Service Job Protections

14 Naxalites Killed In Joint Police Encounter In Odisha And Chhattisgarh

14 Naxalites Killed In Joint Police Encounter In Odisha And Chhattisgarh

Meet Marco Rubio: The 72nd US Secretary Of State In The Trump Administration

Meet Marco Rubio: The 72nd US Secretary Of State In The Trump Administration

Hamas To Release The Next Round Of Hostages On Jan 25

Hamas To Release The Next Round Of Hostages On Jan 25

6.4-Magnitude Earthquake in Taiwan Leaves 27 Injured, Buildings Damaged | Watch

6.4-Magnitude Earthquake in Taiwan Leaves 27 Injured, Buildings Damaged | Watch

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan To Be Discharged Today: Sources

Saif Ali Khan To Be Discharged Today: Sources

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox