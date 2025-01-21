Trump Says TikTok Has No Value Unless He Approves It

President Trump temporarily halts the U.S. TikTok ban, claiming the app is 'worthless' without his approval. He suggests the possibility of a joint venture, where the U.S. could own 50% of TikTok, amid ongoing concerns over national security

In a bold statement, President Donald Trump has temporarily halted the U.S. ban on TikTok, granting the app more time to strike a deal that could allow it to continue operating in the country. Speaking after signing an executive order on Monday, Trump made it clear that he believes TikTok has no value unless he approves the deal. “TikTok is worthless, absolutely worthless, if I don’t approve it,” Trump said.

The president went on to suggest the possibility of a joint venture, where the United States could take a significant stake in the company. “I could see a deal where the U.S. gets 50 percent of TikTok,” he added, hinting at the potential terms of a deal.

This move is part of Trump’s ongoing efforts to address concerns over national security regarding TikTok’s Chinese ownership and its data practices. As negotiations continue, many are watching closely to see how the future of TikTok will unfold in the U.S.

ALSO READ: Why Donald Trump Is Pulling The U.S. Out Of The World Health Organization