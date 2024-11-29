Home
Friday, November 29, 2024
Why Did Putin Say Trump Is ‘Not Safe?’ Russian President Warns US President-Elect

Putin referred to several incidents targeting Trump, including a July 13 attack during a Republican rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. In this instance, Trump was reportedly grazed by a bullet near his ear, resulting in visible bleeding.

Why Did Putin Say Trump Is ‘Not Safe?’ Russian President Warns US President-Elect

On Thursday, November 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced concerns over the safety of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, referencing multiple alleged assassination attempts. Speaking in Kazakhstan, Putin described the threats against Trump as “uncivilized” and warned that the former U.S. president remains at risk.

Putin lauded Trump, calling him “intelligent” and an “experienced person,” and expressed confidence in his ability to address the ongoing war in Ukraine. “As far as I can imagine, the newly elected president is intelligent and quite experienced. I believe he will find a solution,” Putin stated.

However, despite this praise, the Russian leader highlighted concerns over Trump’s security, citing the severity of recent attacks.

Putin also cited the “absolutely uncivilised methods used to battle against Trump, up to and including an assassination attempt – and more than once,” adding, “By the way, in my opinion, he is not safe now.”

Alleged Assassination Attempts on Trump

Putin referred to several incidents targeting Trump, including a July 13 attack during a Republican rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. In this instance, Trump was reportedly grazed by a bullet near his ear, resulting in visible bleeding. The incident was widely circulated after being captured on camera.

In another alleged attack, a man was arrested in September near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Authorities claimed the suspect was found with a rifle positioned at one of Trump’s golf courses.

Putin’s Threats of Missile Strikes on Kyiv

During the same press conference, Putin issued warnings to Ukraine, threatening the use of Russia’s Oreshnik missiles against Kyiv. According to reports, the intermediate-range missiles, previously deployed against Dnipro, are considered difficult to intercept by air defense systems.

“We will use the means at our disposal,” Putin declared. “We do not exclude the use of Oreshnik against Ukrainian military targets, industrial facilities, or decision-making centers in Kyiv, especially as Ukrainian authorities continue to target our critical infrastructure.”

Putin’s remarks follow the decision by the United States, the United Kingdom, and France to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles. The move has heightened tensions in the region, with Russia indicating potential retaliatory measures.

This dual narrative—Trump’s alleged security risks and the intensification of military threats in Ukraine—underscores the complexities of current geopolitical tensions.

ALSO READ: Why Is Canada Suing Google's Advertising Business? Here's What Happened!

 

