Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Budget 2025: Stock Market Trading Strategy For February 1

As the Union Budget 2025 approaches, the stock market remains open for trading on February 1, showing signs of optimism after recent declines. Experts predict a focus on welfare measures, agriculture, infrastructure, and manufacturing, while advising caution due to potential volatility.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Budget 2025: Stock Market Trading Strategy For February 1

As the Union Budget 2025 approaches, the stock market remains open for trading on February 1, showing signs of optimism after recent declines.


The stock market will be open for trading on February 1 in light of the Union Budget 2025. After experiencing sharp declines in recent months, the markets are showing signs of optimism as a recovery is underway ahead of the budget announcement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Market Sentiment and Sectoral Outlook

Stock market analysts have indicated that the budget is likely to focus on welfare measures, agriculture, infrastructure development, and further support for manufacturing under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Sectors such as agriculture, agrochemicals, infrastructure, and capital goods are expected to benefit from the upcoming budget. Srivastava also mentioned that renewable energy and healthcare could receive attention as part of broader structural reforms.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Managing Stock Market Risk and Investment Strategy

While the budget may offer growth opportunities, stock market experts caution that such announcements often lead to increased volatility due to speculation and market reactions. To mitigate this risk, she suggested that investors maintain a balanced portfolio, including diversified equities, debt instruments, and gold.

In addition to market expert insights, historical trends on budget day suggest that trading can be volatile. Sujit Modi, Chief Investment Officer of Share. Market, pointed out that in 12 out of the last 14 budget events, the Nifty 50 index has experienced intraday swings within a 2-3% range.

Budget Day Strategies for Traders

Given the pattern of market behavior, Modi suggested that traders may benefit more from volatility-based strategies rather than directional strategies. Implied volatility strategies, which capitalize on the expected volatility crush post-budget, can be particularly profitable.

Backtesting has shown that strategies like the Short Iron Fly and Short Iron Condor have yielded consistent gains in 13 out of 14 instances.

The Short Iron Fly strategy involves selling an at-the-money straddle and buying out-of-the-money options as protection, which creates a defined-risk position benefiting from declining volatility. The Short Iron Condor follows a similar structure, but with wider strike differences, allowing for a larger range of profitability while still limiting potential losses.

Also Read: Budget 2025: Stocks to Track as the Finance Minister Speaks

Filed under

Budget 2025 Stock Market

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

New York Doctor Charged For Prescribing Abortion Pill To Louisiana Teen

New York Doctor Charged For Prescribing Abortion Pill To Louisiana Teen

NASA Highlights Minor Risk Of Asteroid Strike On Earth In The Next Decade

NASA Highlights Minor Risk Of Asteroid Strike On Earth In The Next Decade

Flash 2.0 with Improved Performance Now Live In The Gemini App For All Users

Flash 2.0 with Improved Performance Now Live In The Gemini App For All Users

What Is The Pineapple Express, And where Is It Traveling To?

What Is The Pineapple Express, And where Is It Traveling To?

Why Is The Trump Administration Taking Down Most Government Websites In US?

Why Is The Trump Administration Taking Down Most Government Websites In US?

Entertainment

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million Tickets Sold

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Will Smith Playing Neo In The Matrix 28 Years After Rejecting It? Here’s The Truth

Is Will Smith Playing Neo In The Matrix 28 Years After Rejecting It? Here’s The

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox