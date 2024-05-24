Sensex Soars To Record Highs: A Comprehensive Analysis Of The Bullish Uptrend

According to Bernstein, the Indian stock market could experience a short-term rally either leading up to the Lok Sabha elections or in the week following the results. This rally might propel the Nifty 50 to surpass the 23,000 mark. However, it’s anticipated that this short-term surge could be followed by profit booking.

The Macro Economic Impact- The market sentiments have recieved a boost after the RBI had announced a record ₹2.11 lakh crore dividend. This development is positive as it will assist the government in managing its fiscal deficit target.

“The biggest positive for the market is the record ₹2.11 lakh crores dividend from the RBI to the government, which will give an additional 0.3 per cent of GDP fiscal room for the government. This means the government can reduce its fiscal deficit and step up infrastructure spending,” said Vijayakumar.

Banking Behemoths Lead The Way– The top banking firms have been at the helm of driving this uptick, as they carry most of the wieght in the benchmark indicies their contribution towards the bullish trend remains significant.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank stood out as prominent contributors to the gains in both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 index. This surge followed a notable decline in India’s 10-year bond yields subsequent to the RBI’s substantial dividend payout to the government.

“Bond yields have declined sharply, reflecting lower government borrowing. The decline in bond yields is positive for banking stocks,” said Vijayakumar.