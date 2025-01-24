Union Budget 2025: Digital Transformation To Propel India’s Manufacturing Sector

Union Budget 2025 is expected to drive digital transformation in India's manufacturing sector through strategic investments in AI, IoT, robotics, and automation. Public-private partnerships, along with initiatives like Make in India and Skill India, will unlock growth opportunities and foster a skilled workforce for the future of work.

The Union Budget 2025 is expected to catalyze a major digital transformation within India’s manufacturing sector. As part of the government’s vision for Industry 4.0, Budget 2025 will likely focus on strategic investments in cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial IoT (IIoT), robotics, and automation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dr. Bijal Sanghvi, Managing Director at Axis Solutions Pvt, emphasizes that these technological advancements will be crucial for enhancing the productivity and global competitiveness of India’s manufacturing industry. Public-private partnerships are set to play a key role in integrating these innovations into traditional manufacturing processes, fostering a more dynamic and future-ready sector.

In addition, initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, and Skill India are expected to receive renewed attention. These programs are designed to create a skilled workforce, empowering workers with the expertise needed to thrive in the evolving digital landscape. Enhanced investments in infrastructure, logistics, and global trade corridors will also contribute to inclusive growth, expanding opportunities across industries and regions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Together, these forward-thinking strategies aim to create a robust, sustainable, and innovative manufacturing ecosystem, positioning India for long-term industrial success.

ALSO READ: RBI Set To Transfer Another Massive Payout To Government, Say Analysts