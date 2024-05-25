CUET UG 2024: Revised Admit Cards Set to Release Soon, Check Date Here

In an update from the National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates slated to take the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) on May 29 can anticipate the forthcoming release of revised admit cards. These crucial documents will be accessible for download through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG, once they’re made available. The rescheduling of the CUET UG exam, initially slated for May 15 in Delhi, to May 29 was necessitated by unforeseen circumstances, as cited by the agency.

One of the primary reasons for the rescheduling was the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha election, which affected logistical arrangements in Delhi, prompting the need for a new date. Furthermore, the decision to adjust the exam date in Delhi was influenced by the inadequate infrastructure to accommodate the large number of aspirants.

According to an announcement from the NTA, the test papers—Chemistry (306), Biology (304), English (101), and General Test (501)—originally scheduled for May 15, 2024, across Delhi centers stand postponed due to these unavoidable circumstances.

Moreover, an incident occurred at a CUET UG exam center in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where the distribution of an incorrect question paper led to the cancellation of the exam. Consequently, this particular exam has also been rescheduled for May 29, 2024.