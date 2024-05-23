NEET UG 2024: When Will NTA Drop The Answer Key?

On May 5, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. Subsequently, students have eagerly awaited the release of the NEET UG answer key. However, NTA has yet to announce an official date for its publication.

Once available, students can access the NEET UG answer key on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. Following its release, students will have the opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key within a specified timeframe. After reviewing these challenges with an expert committee, NTA will issue the final answer key, which will be used to prepare and announce the results.

