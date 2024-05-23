NEET UG 2024: When Will NTA Drop The Answer Key?

In the previous year, the NTA issued the answer key on June 4, followed by the declaration of results on June 13. This year, there’s a possibility that the results might be released towards late May or before the Lok Sabha election results.

On May 5, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. Subsequently, students have eagerly awaited the release of the NEET UG answer key. However, NTA has yet to announce an official date for its publication.

Once available, students can access the NEET UG answer key on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. Following its release, students will have the opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key within a specified timeframe. After reviewing these challenges with an expert committee, NTA will issue the final answer key, which will be used to prepare and announce the results.

READ MORE : Delhi Govt Orders Early Summer Break For Private Schools Due To Heatwave; IMD Warns Of Extended High Temperatures Nationwide

Before awaiting an official update, let’s examine the trends from previous years regarding the timing of NTA’s release of the answer key.

NTA

In the previous year, the NTA issued the answer key on June 4, followed by the declaration of results on June 13. This year, there’s a possibility that the results might be released towards late May or before the Lok Sabha election results. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the academic schedule was altered, resulting in the NEET UG examination being held in September.

Candidates can challenge the NEET UG 2024 answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200. It’s imperative for candidates to submit any objections within the specified timeframe. It’s important to note that no issues or inquiries will be addressed after the final NEET UG answer key is released.

ALSO READ : Rajasthan Board RBSE Result 2024, Direct Link To download 12th result