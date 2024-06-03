Election Commission Schedules Repolling For Barasat And Mathurapur In West Bengal On Monday

The Election Commission has issued an order for repolling at specific polling stations in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. This decision comes following reported clashes between supporters of political parties during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls held on June 1, 2024. The repolling is scheduled to take place on Monday, just a day before the counting of votes.

The affected polling stations identified for repolling are 61 Kadambagachi Saradar Pada FP School, Room No 2 of 120-Deganga Assembly Constituency in 17 Barasat Parliamentary Constituency, and 26 Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith FP School of 131-Kakdwip Assembly Constituency in 20-Mathurapur (SC) Parliamentary Constituency.

The Election Commission’s decision was communicated through a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, citing reports from Returning Officers (ROs), District Electoral Officers (DEOs), and Observers of the concerned constituencies. The Commission invoked sub-section (2) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, declaring the previous poll void at the mentioned polling stations.

The clashes during the Lok Sabha polls primarily involved supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Indian Secular Front (ISF), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in various areas of West Bengal. Specific incidents included clashes between TMC and BJP supporters at Bayarbari in Basirhat and Meraganj in South 24 Parganas district, resulting in injuries to several individuals.

Furthermore, tension escalated when West Bengal police attempted to arrest an alleged BJP worker, Sadhan Nandi, in connection with the violence in Basirhat’s Sandeshkhali. Local women resisted the arrest, leading to a scuffle on Sunday.

The Election Commission’s decision for repolling reflects its commitment to ensuring free and fair elections despite incidents of violence and disruptions during the polling process. The upcoming repolling on Monday will be conducted in accordance with the Commission’s guidelines outlined in the Hand Book for Returning Officer, 2023, aiming to uphold the integrity of the electoral process in West Bengal.

READ MORE : Phase 4 Of Odisha Assembly Elections Sees Final Voter Turnout Of 74.41%

Show Full Article