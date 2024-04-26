Final Voter Turnout On Phase 2 Lok Sabha Election 2024, Uttar Pradesh Stands The Lowest

The Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has come to an end, with Tripura having the highest voter turnout with 78.07% followed by Manipur with 77.18% followed by Chhattisgarh having the 72.51% standing as the third highest voter turnout in the phase.

List Of the states with Voter Turnout:

Assam: 70.68%

Bihar: 54.40%

Chhattishgarh: 72.51%

Jammu and Kashmir: 67.62%

Karnataka: 64.57%

Kerala: 65.12%

Madhya Pradesh: 55.76%

Maharashtra: 53.76%

Manipur: 77.18%

Rajasthan: 60.74%

Tripura: 78.26%

Uttar Pradesh: 53.34%

West Bengal: 71.84%

The data is released by the Election Commission Of India.

In the second phase, the second phase of general elections kicked off on Friday, with voting currently in progress for 88 seats spread across 13 states and Union Territories. According to data released by the Election Commission as of 3 pm, the average voter turnout stands at 50.25 percent.

Notably, the constituency in Tripura witnessed the highest voter turnout, with nearly 77.53 percent of eligible voters casting their ballots. Conversely, the lowest voter turnout was observed in Uttar Pradesh, registering at 52.74 percent.