Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi's Varanasi Roadshow Scheduled For May 13 Ahead Of Nomination Filing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant political endeavor as he files his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14. Preceding this pivotal moment, a grand roadshow is scheduled to take place in his parliamentary constituency on May 13.

Before commencing the roadshow, PM Modi will first pay homage to the statue of Madan Mohan Malviya at the main entrance of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Lanka. The roadshow is anticipated to traverse through the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, symbolizing a journey of profound significance.

This high-energy roadshow is expected to witness the enthusiastic participation of countless party workers, underscoring the fervor surrounding the Prime Minister’s candidacy. Preparations for the event are currently underway, with meticulous attention to detail. Dilip Patel, the regional president, revealed that the roadshow will commence with the garlanding of the Malviya statue in Lanka before proceeding towards the Vishwanath Corridor through Assi, Sonarpura, Jangam Bari, Godaulia, and Bansphatak.

PM Modi is poised to receive a grand welcome during the roadshow, with responsibilities diligently allocated to party workers to ensure its historic magnitude. Ahead of the event, meetings have been convened for all assembly constituencies within the Varanasi parliamentary constituency. Subsequently, meetings with workers across all 21 divisions are scheduled to be conducted within a single day, reflecting the organizational diligence aimed at securing the participation of myriad workers in this momentous occasion.

Varanasi stands as the stronghold of the Prime Minister, who has clinched victory in the seat twice—first in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and then in 2019. The Congress party has fielded Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai as a contender against PM Modi in Varanasi, marking the third electoral face-off between the two.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi secured the seat with an impressive margin, amassing over 674,664 votes and commanding a formidable vote share of 63.6 percent. Notably, in 2014, PM Modi contested from two Lok Sabha seats—Vadodara in Gujarat and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency encompasses five Assembly segments, including Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri. The electoral battle for the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency is slated for the seventh phase of elections on June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.