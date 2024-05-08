Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter Turnout At 64.4%, Phase 3 Observes Peaceful Polling

The third phase of the Lok Sabha election, which occurred on Tuesday across 93 constituencies, saw a notable voter turnout of 64.4 per cent, according to the latest update from the Election Commission as of 11:40 pm on Tuesday. This phase witnessed varied participation rates across different states, with Assam recording the highest turnout at 81.61 per cent and Uttar Pradesh the lowest at 57.34 per cent. The figures provided are provisional and subject to updates from field-level officers.

Other states that conducted polling during this phase include Bihar (58.18%), Chhattisgarh (71.06%), Goa (75.20%), Gujarat (58.98%), Karnataka (70.41%), Madhya Pradesh (66.05%), Maharashtra (61.44%), and West Bengal (75.79%), as per the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Polling officially concluded at 6 pm, although reports indicate that voters continued to queue at many polling stations beyond the scheduled time. The ECI assured that the third phase of polling proceeded smoothly and peacefully across all states and union territories, encompassing various regions including the northeastern part of India, areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and vulnerable regions in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. Under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, the commission ensured stringent security measures to facilitate a conducive environment for voters, ensuring their ability to cast votes without fear or intimidation.

Peaceful polling across 11 States/UTs in Phase-III of #GeneralElections2024 ;

Voter Turnout – 61.45% as of 8PM

Details here : https://t.co/nGricGCXXw pic.twitter.com/sGF1IG4TKC — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) May 7, 2024

With the completion of Phase-3, polling has concluded in 20 states and union territories, covering 283 parliamentary constituencies for the 2024 general elections. A total of 1331 candidates, including approximately 120 women, contested in this phase, with 17.24 crore eligible voters across 1.85 lakh polling stations.

Internationally, 75 delegates from 23 countries visited polling stations across six states to observe the electoral process. They commended the transparency and scale of the process, as well as the enthusiastic participation of voters.

Despite challenges such as hot weather conditions, voters from 11 states and union territories enthusiastically exercised their franchise. Special arrangements were made at polling stations to mitigate the effects of the heat, including providing shade, drinking water, medical assistance, and fans for voters’ convenience.

Innovative initiatives were also witnessed to encourage voter turnout. For instance, a polling booth in Shimoga Zilla Panchayat, Karnataka, featured thrones reserved for voters, symbolizing citizens as the rulers in a democracy. Additionally, an ice cream shop in Hubbali city, Dharwad, offered free ice cream to promote voting awareness with their campaign “Cast Vote and Eat Ice-Cream Free.”

Similar initiatives were observed in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, where food establishments offered free or discounted meals to voters, encouraging them to participate in the electoral process.

Prominent leaders contesting in this phase included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, among others.

States and union territories where polling took place during this phase include Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Chhattisgarh. Notably, polling in the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir was rescheduled to Phase 6, while Surat parliamentary constituency in Gujarat did not go to polls as the candidate was elected unopposed.

The upcoming phase (Phase 4) of polling is scheduled for May 13, 2024, covering 96 constituencies across 10 states and union territories. In the 2019 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in 72 of the 93 seats contested in this phase. The counting of votes for the 2024 elections is set for June 4.