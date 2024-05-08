Acharya Pramod Krishnam: 'Congress Government Would've Never Allowed Ram Mandir' | NewsX Exclusive

On the day when the nation wrapped up its phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 polling, a prominent figure from the opposition – Congress, Acharya Pramod Krishnam spoke exclusively with Editor-in-Chief Rishabh Gulati on NewsX. Marking it a coincidence, on the same day PM Modi in his political rally took a jibe at Congress over its inappropriate behaviour with its party workers and said that they are constantly quitting the party and revealing the inside truth of the Congress.

However, Aachary Pramod Krishnan also began answering the questions. The interview kicked off, cutting straight to the chase asking what was the conversation where he iterated that none other than Rahul Gandhi said that he would overturn the judgment of the Supreme Court. To which he opened up and said, “When the Judgment on Ram Mandir came out, before that the Congress tried to delay the judgment, and this is not the first time that the Supreme Court’s Judgment has been reversed.”

He went on to add, “Even recently, there has been a reversal of Supreme Court rulings. Take, for instance, the case of officer transfer postings, which the Delhi government should have control over, but was overturned by the Modi government.”

Continuing with the discussion it was inquired where he got the information that such discussions about the Ram Mandir were occurring within Congress, to which he responded and said, “This was a part of the normal discourse and such discussions are common amongst the senior members of Congress”.

Further in the interview he emphasized his stance on Ram Mandir and said, ” I always said you shouldn’t have any animosity towards the Ram Mandir and it is because of that I was expelled from the party”.

When questioned about why no member of the Congress party has visited the Ram Temple even after three and a half months since receiving the invitation, he responded, “They simply don’t wish to go. Can anyone prevent someone from visiting the Ram Temple if they genuinely desire to do so?” He added further, “They specifically wrote that we decline the invitation to Ram Mandir, and I tried a lot that such words weren’t attached with it, but such language was deliberately used”.

At the interview’s conclusion, when questioned about the Congress party’s perceived animosity towards Sanatan Dharma, Acharya Pramod Krishnam offered a response stating, “They never wanted the rule of Sanatan, and if a government was formed with an ideology going against Sanatan Dharma, then definitely they would have reviewed the judgement on Ram Mandir and the decision would have prolonged for another 50 years”

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, previously affiliated with the Indian National Congress, provided insights into internal party dynamics and his views on contentious topics such as the Ram Mandir. Krishnam’s disclosures highlighted broader discussions within political circles. This coincides with a period of intense political fervor and heightened stakes amidst ongoing elections.

