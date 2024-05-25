LIVE : Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6 Updates : 58 constituencies, 6 States And 2 Union Territories

The sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections starts today, covering 58 constituencies in six states and two union territories. This includes all 7 seats in Delhi, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 8 each in Bihar and West Bengal, 6 in Odisha, 4 in Jharkhand, and 1 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Anantnag seat in Jammu and Kashmir, initially scheduled for May 7, was postponed due to adverse weather conditions. Key constituencies in this phase include New Delhi, North-East Delhi, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Anantnag-Rajouri, Tamluk, Medinipur, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, Rohtak, Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Sambalpur.

Prominent candidates are Dharmendra Pradhan, Manoj Tiwari, Kanhaiya Kumar, Maneka Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Manohar Lal Khattar, Naveen Jindal, and Rao Inderjit Singh. Voting will occur from 7 am to 6 pm. This phase also concludes polling for 42 assembly seats in Odisha.

Here are the LIVE updates on the 5th phase:

MAY 20 2024 6:00 AM

Preparations, mock poll underway at a polling booth in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Voting will be held in 6 Parliamentary constituencies and 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha, in the 6th phase of 2024 general elections.

Preparations, mock poll underway at a polling booth in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Voting will be held in 6 Parliamentary constituencies and 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha, in the 6th phase of 2024 general elections.

MAY 20 2024 5:35 AM

Preparations for voting underway at a polling booth in Bishnupur, West Bengal. West Bengal’s 8 constituencies will undergo polling in the 6th phase of the 2024 general elections.

Preparations for voting underway at a polling booth in Bishnupur, West Bengal. West Bengal's 8 constituencies will undergo polling in the 6th phase of the 2024 general elections.

MAY 20 2024 5:35 AM

Preparations for voting underway at a polling booth in Ranchi, Jharkhand .Jharkhand’s 4 constituencies will undergo polling in the 6th phase of the 2024 general elections.

Preparations for voting underway at a polling booth in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Jharkhand's 4 constituencies will undergo polling in the 6th phase of the 2024 general elections.

MAY 20 2024 5:30 AM

Preparations for voting underway at a polling booth in Keshpur, West Bengal. West Bengal’s 8 constituencies will undergo polling in the 6th phase of the 2024 general elections.

Preparations for voting underway at a polling booth in Keshpur, West Bengal. West Bengal's 8 constituencies will undergo polling in the 6th phase of the 2024 general elections.

