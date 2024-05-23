PM Modi Holds Rally In Haryana Says, 'Till I Am Alive, No One Can…'

In a scathing critique of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal following the Calcutta High Court’s decision to nullify all OBC certificates issued in the state after 2010, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that the reservations for Dalits and tribals are secure as long as he is alive.

Speaking at a public gathering in Haryana’s Bhiwani, PM Modi highlighted the situation in West Bengal, stating, “In West Bengal, OBC certificates were issued to Muslims overnight, even to infiltrators. The High Court has invalidated all such certificates issued to Muslims in the past 10-12 years. This reveals the mindset of the INDI Alliance. The Chief Minister of Bengal has declared that she will not abide by the High Court’s decision and promises OBC reservations for Muslims.”

“Congress, TMC, and other parties of the INDI Alliance prioritize their vote bank over the nation. But today, I assure you that no one can strip reservations from Dalits or tribals as long as Modi is alive. I am the guardian of the rights of the marginalized, and this is not merely a political statement, but Modi’s guarantee,” he emphasized.

Criticizing the leaders of the INDIA bloc, PM Modi remarked, “For Congress and the leaders of the INDI Alliance, their vote bank takes precedence over the country. They divided the nation for their electoral gains, fostering the creation of one India and two Muslim nations.”

The Calcutta High Court’s decision to revoke all OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010 was delivered on Wednesday. The court has instructed the West Bengal Backward Classes Commission to compile a new list of OBCs in accordance with the 1993 Act.

Individuals listed as OBCs prior to 2010 will retain their status. However, OBC designations issued after 2010 will be invalidated. It is estimated that around 5 lakh OBC certificates will be annulled.

Those who secured jobs under the OBC quota or were in the process of doing so after 2010 will not be excluded from the quota. Their employment will not be affected, and they will remain within the quota.

Responding to the Calcutta High Court’s decision, Mamata Banerjee declared that she would not accept the ruling, affirming that “OBC reservation continues and will always continue.” Addressing a campaign rally in Khardah, she dismissed the notion that minorities would jeopardize reservation quotas, asserting that such reservations for Dalits and tribals are secure and immutable.

