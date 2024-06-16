Navi Mumbai Police Registers FIR After A Butcher Tries To Sell A Goat With 'RAM' Scribbled On It Ahead Of Bakrid- Video Goes VIRAL!

Navi Mumbai Police filed a complaint against the owner of a butcher business in Navi Mumbai after a video of a goat with the name “RAM” written on its skin surfaced on social media.

The goat, which had the name of the Hindu deity written on it in yellow, was supposed to be sold before the Eid al-Adha (Bakri Eid) celebration, according to a report by a leading daily.

A white goat with the word “RAM” written in yellow on its skin can be seen at the meat market in the footage that has quickly gone viral on the internet. In the video, a group of people probably from a Hindu organization are seen asking questions over the same at the butcher shop.

Requesting @Navimumpolice @MumbaiPolice to take strong action for deliberately causing law & order issue — Mayurakshi Chatterjee (@Mayurakshi202) June 15, 2024

सदर तक्रारच्या अनुषंगाने CBD बेलापूर पोलीस ठाणे गुन्हा रजि नंबर १२३/२०२४ प्रमाणे गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. — नवी मुंबई पोलीस – Navi Mumbai Police (@Navimumpolice) June 15, 2024

Online outrage over the incident has gone viral on social media platforms, with various Hindu organisations expressing their concerns. A case was promptly filed at the CBD Belapur Police Station against the owner of the meat business in response to the outcry. The case has been officially registered under CBD Belapur Police Station Crime Register No. 123/2024, according to the police.

An official on the incident stated, “Preliminary information indicates that a goat with Ram’s name written on it was kept for sale at Good Luck Mutton Shop in CBD Sector One, Navi Mumbai. A complaint was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, and the shop owner has been detained.”

