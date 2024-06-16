DMK Chief MK Stalin Takes A Dig At PM, Says It Is A 'Failure' He Could Only Form The Government With Allies' Support

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and leader of the DMK, MK Stalin, asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “defeat” in the Lok Sabha results was due to the backing of JDU’s Nitish Kumar and TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu.

Days after winning the Lok Sabha elections, MK Stalin, the leader of the DMK and chief minister of Tamil Nadu, thanked the electorate at a victory rally in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, MK Stalin claimed that Rahul Gandhi destroyed the reputation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had worked so hard to cultivate during his eight visits to Tamil Nadu with just one candy box.

While addressing a massive crowd, Stalin asserted, “The last time I came to Coimbatore for the election campaign, it trended across the country. Because the narrative that PM Modi was trying to create through his eight trips to Tamil Nadu, was shattered in one go by a sweet box that my beloved brother Rahul Gandhi gifted me when he came to Coimbatore. I won’t forget the affection brother Rahul has shown me.”

The DMK chief also said that Modi could only become the Prime Minister only due to the support extended by Chief Ministers, N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar and not because of the BJP’s strength in the Parliament. He also stated that it is Modi’s ‘failure’ as he had to depend on the allies to form a government.

“Modi’s defeat, not his win, is demonstrated by the 240 seats that the BJP secured. Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar are to blame for Modi’s current position as prime minister. In this election, democracy and our Constitution triumphed,”said Stalin adding, “BJP can no longer do anything they want to do.”

MK Stalin declared that the people had denied the BJP a clear mandate to form the government on its own, making the INDIA bloc’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections historic. “The alliance led by the DMK won 40 seats. It is not an easy triumph. This is a historic triumph. In actuality, those who advocated for constitutional amendments had to submit to the text of the document. That marks the 41st triumph of the INDIA alliance.

Stalin also quipped, “The BJP never thought the INDIA alliance partners would come together. But when it actually happened, BJP tried to threaten everyone with IT, CBI, ED etc. They froze the accounts of Congress and the Communist party. Delhi and Jharkhand CMs were arrested.”

He added, “The BJP indulged in divisive campaigns. They spoke against the minority community. Tamils were belittled in UP and Odisha. Spending several crores, they spread fake news on WhatsApp. After doing so much, how many seats did the BJP get? Just 240!”

The DMK chief further shared, ” If you look at the numbers, the DMK-led alliance has won in all 39 seats in the state. When you look at these numbers from the perspective of assembly seats, DMK alliance is leading with 221/ 234 seats. Soon, the Vikravandi bye-elections will happen.”

He added, “Even in that, our candidate will win by a huge margin. These successive victories have not made me arrogant. Instead, it has given me belief and happiness. It has given me the satisfaction that our hard work is bearing fruit. It makes me want to work even harder for the people of Tamil Nadu.”

