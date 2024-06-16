Patna Tragedy: Boat With 17 People Capsizes In River Ganga, Six Go Missing

A boat carrying 17 people capsized in river Ganga in Patna, Bihar on June 16. A rescue operation is currently underway. The heart-wrenching incident took place on Sunday, June 16 in the Barh area adjacent to the capital Patna.

On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, a crowd of devotees gathered at Ganga Ghat.

Currently, 6 people are reported missing in this incident. A total of 11 people swam out after the unfortunate incident. As soon as information about this incident was received, the administration reached the spot. The missing people are being searched.

The incident has caused chaos in the area. With the help of police administration and local people, relief and rescue operations is being carried out.

This is a developing story. We will keep you posted.

