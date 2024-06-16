India Participates In Global Meet On Ukraine Following PM Modi's Call For Dialogue And Diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Saturday, June 15 that India is still in favour of diplomacy and conversation as a means of resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict peacefully. On Saturday, New Delhi sent a senior official to Switzerland for the two-day Summit on Peace in Ukraine.

President Viola Amherd of Switzerland is hosting a conference where Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, arrived in Burgenstock, central Switzerland. Pavan Kapoor will be taking part in discussions at the conference.

The summit began a day after G7 leaders agreed in Italy to engineer a $50-billion loan to help Ukraine in its fight for survival. Interest earned on profits from Russia’s frozen central bank assets would be used as collateral and the money could reach Kyiv before the end of the year.

In her statement at the start of the summit, President Amherd underlined “nuclear safety, food security and the humanitarian dimension” as the three topics of discussion.

With Zelenskyy by her side, Amherd said, “Countries that have experienced conflicts such as these themselves can contribute their experiences here. It is important that the conference on peace in Ukraine is taking place and that it has found so much high ranking, broad support. This weekend, all participating states will be able to contribute their perspectives and ideas as to how a process for peace and dialogue can be shaped.”

Zelenskyy while describing the Russia-Ukraine war as unprovoked, he asserted, “The representation at the summit is unprecedented. All parts of the world, all continents, different nations, both large and small geographically, and every political pole of our world – Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific, Australia, North America – are all represented at the summit.

He further stated, “The views, the ideas and the leadership of each nation are equally important to us, and whatever is agreed upon at the summit today will be part of the peacemaking process and the restoration of the UN Charter’s full force that we all need. I believe we will see history being made here at the summit.”

Now in its third year, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which broke out on February 24, 2022, shows no signs of abating.

