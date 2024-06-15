‘Chandu Champion’ Day 2 Box Office Collection: Did Kartik Aaryan Film Grow After Slow Start?

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ opened in theatres on Friday, June 14, much to the delight of cinephiles. The sports drama had created a fair deal of buzz among fans with its intense trailer and powerful posters. It, however, failed to make a strong impact at the ticket window despite being a solo release. ‘Chandu Champion’ netted around Rs 4.75 crore at the domestic box office on the first day and ended up being one of Kartik’s lowest openers.

The film witnessed some growth on its first Saturday (June 15) after the slow start. It benefitted from the lack of competition and Kartik’s popularity.

‘Chandu Champion’ Day 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan Film Has a Decent First Saturday

‘Chandu Champion’, starring Kartik Aaryan, has put up decent figures at the domestic box office on its first Saturday going by the initial estimates. According to Ramesh Bala. a trade tracker, the day 2 collection will be between Rs 6 crore and 7 crore.

“Chandu Champion did not get a good start as the sports drama genre doesn’t really cater to the mass audience. It is not mass friendly one. That said, its day 2 collected should be between Rs 6 crore and Rs 7 crore,” he said,

If these estimates hold, the film will collect nearly Rs 11 crore in the first two days and fail to beat ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. The romantic drama netted Rs 14.25 crore during its first two days. Interesting it hit screens on a Thursday. This, however, is not too surprising. ‘Chandu Champion’, unlike ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, does not feature commercial elements such as romantic songs and dance sequences. Moreover, Kartik’s new film does not even have a leading lady. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, on the other hand, starred Kiara Advani as Kartik’s love interest-turned-wife.

What’s ‘Chandu Champion’ About?

‘Chandu Champion’ is a sports drama, helmed by Kabir Khan. The filmmaker is best known for directing the Salman Khan-led ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and the Ranveer Singh-fronted sports drama ’83’. Kartik’s film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It features Vijay Raaz, Yashpal Sharma, and Shreyas Talpade in key roles. Pritam composes music for the flick. It is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming

‘Chandu Champion’ is currently playing in theatres.

