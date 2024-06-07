Ahead Of Chandu Champion, Here Are 5 Must Watch Kartik Aaryan Movies

Kabir Khan’s latest project ‘Chandu Champion’, starring Kartik Aryan, is slated to release in theatres by June 14. The film is a sports drama based on the life of the Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petka. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is widely recognized for his knack to portray an array of dynamic characters in an extensive range of film genres. From a well-known news anchor to a local village kid, he delivers each character with a distinctive depth that offers his viewers an opportunity to explore the intricacies of human emotions. Here is a list of must-watch Kartik Aaryan movies.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1, 2 and 3

Audience and critics appreciated Kartik Aaryan’s performance in the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ trilogy. In all three of the films, his character, Rajat, has showcased hysterical skills while navigating both the ups and downs of contemporary relationships. With each movie, Aaryan stood out, with his accurate humor, solidifying his status as one of the Bollywood’s top actors. He had been a crowd-pleaser owing to his seamless delivery and self-deprecating humor, which further strengthened his reputation as a top performer. This collection was a commercial hit and Aaryan’s performance was well-received among the audience. His parts in the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ trilogy reflect his frustration with his partner showcasing the mordern day dating scenario.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Kartik Aaryan earned a lot of recognition for his witty timing and dialogue delivery in the 2018 film “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.” In the film, he played the role of a young guy Titu, who is torn between his best friend Sonu and his fiancée Sweety. Aaryan outshown himself in the movie with his seamless acting and relatable comedy, that showcases his potential very well. The movie was a hit especially amongst the teens and the young boys, and numerous individuals acknowledged that his performance was the film’s most notable part. His ability to include humor into even the most challenging of situations like an intense with his on-screen best friend and his witty one-liners made him a fan favorite. In the movie his frustration with girls remain the same but rather than being displeased with his girlfriend like in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, he is more concerned about his bestfriend, as their friendship is being torn apart because of Sweety.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan’s performance in the movie ‘Pati, Patni Aur Who’ showcases his exceptional comic skills. In the film, Aaryan plays Chintu Tyagi, a straightforward man intertwined in a love triangle. With his savvy punchlines, Kartik Aaryan creates moments that will make you laugh out loud throughout the whole film. For instance when he says, ‘Jaisi kaali raat mein khil uthta hai chaand, in my classes you are the best teacher on demand’ audience can feel a sense of relatability. He infuses his films with an intensity that leaves audiences with pleasant recollections. Kartik Aaryan’s acting range is made apparent by his ability to convey his role with depth and finesse. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar as the ‘patni’ Vedika is very interesting as it gets a twist towards the end, which changes the climax.

ALSO READ: In The New Era Of Inclusive Travel, Hotels Evolve To Meet Neurodivergent Needs

Luka Chuppi

Luka Chuppi is a parody of the tedious customs and double standards that makes a social message about communal biases and moral poilicing in small communitues. He portrayed a young journalist who has a live-in relationship with a determined woman after falling in love, which results in a funny chain of events. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor stood out in the movie thanks to his amusing one-liners. His interpretation of the role struck a chord with the viewers, turning the movie into a box office success. All things considered, Kartik Aaryan’s performance in “Luka Chuppi” gained prominence amongst his viewers.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

One of Kartik Aaryan’s best acting roles to date is in the sequel film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.’ Since ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa‘ itself was one the most regarded film in 2007, being part of such a movie and doing justice to it with his acting is very important but also very accomplished experience. His acting style lends a playful touch to the film’s horror aspects as he portrays a psychotherapist entrusted with unraveling a paranormal mystery. Audiences laughed aloud throughout the entire film because of Kartik Aaryan’s delivery of crafty phrases. It should come as no surprise that the movie was taken to new heights since both Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan matched the energy with the first part of the film. Kartik Aaryan once again demonstrates why he is regarded as one of Bollywood’s top performers with a memorable and hilarious performance.

MUST READ: World Environment Day: Here Are Five Cities In India Ruined By Overtourism Leading To Never-Ending Destruction

Show Full Article