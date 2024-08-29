Rajinikanth will soon be seen seen in 'Coolie'. Malayalam actor Shoubin Shahir has now joined its cast.

Kannada star Upendra recently joined the cast of Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. In the latest development, Malayalam actor Shoubin Shahir has been roped into essay a key role in the flick.

Shoubin Shahir Joins The Cast Of ‘Coolie’

Rajinikanth will be seen in a new avatar in Coolie, his first film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, The biggie already has a star-studded cast that includes Sathyaraj and Sandalwood sensation Uprendra.

MUST READ | Vijay Varma Shares Personal Battle With Skin Condition And Career Struggles

Additionally, Shruti Haasan plays a central role in it. In the latest development, Shoubin Shahir is now part of the cast.

The Malayalam actor is best known for his work in Sudani From Nigeria and the blockbuster Manjummel Boys. Working with ‘Thalaivar’ is a step in the right direction for him.

About ‘Coolie’

Rajinikanth will reportedly essay the role of a ruthless gangster in the biggie and his character is likely to have negative shades. The announcement teaser suggests that ‘Coolie’ will be set against the backdrop of gold smuggling. It is also said to be a standalone project with no connection to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which includes Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ and the Karthi-led ‘Kaithi’. ‘Coolie’ also features Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan in crucial roles. Fahadh Faail was apparently offered a role in Coolie but he turned it down due to his busy schedule. FaFa is, interestingly, part of Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ that is set to hit screens later this year. It is directed by TJ Gnanavel

Coming back to ‘Coolie’, The grapevine also suggests that Aamir Khan is being considered for a role in the actioner. However, this isn’t set in stone. ‘Coolie’ will be produced by Kalainithi Maran and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who previously teamed up with Rajinikanth for films such as ‘Jailer’ and ‘Petta’.Coolie is expected to hit screens on a yet-to-be-announced date next year