Monday, December 9, 2024
‘Bleeding Eye’ Virus Emerging As A Health Threat: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Originating in 1967 in Marburg, Germany, this highly infectious virus has resurfaced, claiming 15 lives in Rwanda and infecting hundreds more.

A new health crisis has emerged as the deadly “Bleeding Eye Virus,” scientifically known as the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD), spreads across multiple countries.

Originating in 1967 in Marburg, Germany, this highly infectious virus has resurfaced, claiming 15 lives in Rwanda and infecting hundreds more. The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued urgent warnings, urging global travelers to remain cautious.

What Is the Bleeding Eye Virus?

The Marburg virus belongs to the filovirus family, closely related to the Ebola virus. It gets its nickname, the “Bleeding Eye Virus,” due to one of its alarming symptoms—bleeding from the eyes. The disease has an average fatality rate of 50%, with past outbreaks reporting mortality rates ranging from 24% to 88%.

Symptoms of the Bleeding Eye Virus

Symptoms typically appear 2 to 21 days after exposure and progress rapidly.

  • Early symptoms: High fever, severe headache, muscle pain, and fatigue.
  • By Day 3: Gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting.
  • By Day 5: Severe symptoms include bleeding from the nose, eyes, gums, and other parts of the body, disorientation, agitation, and “ghost-like” features (deep-set eyes and extreme fatigue).
  • Critical stage: Death can occur 8–9 days after symptoms start due to severe blood loss and shock.

How Is It Transmitted?

The virus spreads through direct contact with:

  • Bodily fluids of infected individuals.
  • Contaminated surfaces or materials like bedding or clothing.
  • Initial human infections often occur through exposure to fruit bats, the natural hosts of the virus.

Other Ongoing Viral Threats

After coronavirus, viral diseases have emerged as a deadly threat, with other diseases like, Mpox (Previously confined to Central Africa, Mpox has now spread to countries like the UK, where five cases were recently reported. Symptoms include rash, fever, and swollen glands) and Oropouche Virus (Found in South America, it causes fever, rash, headache, and muscle pain) have became a health threat to the population.

Is There a Cure for the Bleeding Eye Virus?

Currently, there is no approved vaccine or antiviral treatment for MVD. Supportive care, including hydration and symptom management, can improve survival chances. Experimental treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies, are under development.

How to Prevent Infection

  • Avoid contact with fruit bats and infected individuals.
  • Use personal protective equipment (PPE) in healthcare settings.
  • Practice strict hygiene and follow public health guidelines.
  • Travelers should consult healthcare providers before visiting affected regions.

Health authorities and the WHO are ramping up efforts to develop diagnostic methods, treatments, and vaccines. Contact tracing, quarantine measures, and public awareness campaigns are critical in containing the outbreak.

The virus has sparked global fear, with experts warning that it could spread to more African countries already battling other outbreaks like Mpox and Oropouche viruses. While the risk to regions like the UK remains low, health agencies urge travelers to remain vigilant.

ALSO READ: Mysterious Disease Kills 79 In DR Congo, Hundreds Infected

WHO

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

