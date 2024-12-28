CDSCO Identifies 111 Drug Samples Fails Standard Quality (NSQ) In November

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has reported that a total of 111 drug samples were found to be 'not of standard quality' (NSQ) in November.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has reported that a total of 111 drug samples were found to be ‘not of standard quality’ (NSQ) in November. Of these, 41 samples were tested in CDSCO’s central laboratory, while 70 samples were tested in various state laboratories.

The designation of “not of standard quality” indicates that the drug samples failed to meet one or more specific quality parameters as set by regulatory authorities. However, it’s important to note that the identification of NSQ drugs pertains only to the specific batch tested. The failure of a particular batch does not necessarily raise concerns about other products from the same manufacturer or the availability of other batches in the market, according to an official statement from CDSCO.

Two Drugs Identified as Spurious

In addition to the NSQ drugs, two samples were found to be spurious. These counterfeit drugs were produced by unauthorized manufacturers who used the brand names of legitimate companies. One of the spurious drugs, Pantoprazole Gastro-Resistant Tablets (brand name: PAN-40), was flagged by the Bihar Drugs Control Authority. The second, Amoxycillin and Potassium Clavulanate Tablets (brand name: AUGMENTIN625 DUO), was identified by CDSCO in Ghaziabad. These drugs were manufactured without authorization and pose a risk to public health, as they could be ineffective or harmful.

The CDSCO has urged all stakeholders to remain vigilant and adhere to regulatory standards to ensure the safety and quality of medicines available to the public. Efforts are underway to trace the unauthorized manufacturers and prevent the circulation of these substandard and counterfeit drugs.

Also Read: Dr Manmohan Singh State Funeral Scheduled At Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat