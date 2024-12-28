Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

CDSCO Identifies 111 Drug Samples Fails Standard Quality (NSQ) In November

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has reported that a total of 111 drug samples were found to be 'not of standard quality' (NSQ) in November.

CDSCO Identifies 111 Drug Samples Fails Standard Quality (NSQ) In November

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has reported that a total of 111 drug samples were found to be ‘not of standard quality’ (NSQ) in November. Of these, 41 samples were tested in CDSCO’s central laboratory, while 70 samples were tested in various state laboratories.

The designation of “not of standard quality” indicates that the drug samples failed to meet one or more specific quality parameters as set by regulatory authorities. However, it’s important to note that the identification of NSQ drugs pertains only to the specific batch tested. The failure of a particular batch does not necessarily raise concerns about other products from the same manufacturer or the availability of other batches in the market, according to an official statement from CDSCO.

Two Drugs Identified as Spurious

In addition to the NSQ drugs, two samples were found to be spurious. These counterfeit drugs were produced by unauthorized manufacturers who used the brand names of legitimate companies. One of the spurious drugs, Pantoprazole Gastro-Resistant Tablets (brand name: PAN-40), was flagged by the Bihar Drugs Control Authority. The second, Amoxycillin and Potassium Clavulanate Tablets (brand name: AUGMENTIN625 DUO), was identified by CDSCO in Ghaziabad. These drugs were manufactured without authorization and pose a risk to public health, as they could be ineffective or harmful.

The CDSCO has urged all stakeholders to remain vigilant and adhere to regulatory standards to ensure the safety and quality of medicines available to the public. Efforts are underway to trace the unauthorized manufacturers and prevent the circulation of these substandard and counterfeit drugs.

Also Read: Dr Manmohan Singh State Funeral Scheduled At Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat

 

Filed under

111 Drugs Fail test CDSCO

Advertisement

Also Read

Urfi Javed Walks Out Of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Show After Contestant Calls Her B**tch, Another Compares Her To Adult Star

Urfi Javed Walks Out Of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Show After Contestant Calls Her...

Donald Trump Asks US Supreme Court To Halt Ban On TikTok

Donald Trump Asks US Supreme Court To Halt Ban On TikTok

Who Is Nitish Kumar Reddy? The Young Cricketer Who Shattered Records And Led India’s Fightback Against Australia

Who Is Nitish Kumar Reddy? The Young Cricketer Who Shattered Records And Led India’s Fightback...

Sunil Gavaskar Lashes Out At Rishabh Pant For Soft Dismissal In Melbourne Test

Sunil Gavaskar Lashes Out At Rishabh Pant For Soft Dismissal In Melbourne Test

Snow-Coated Kashmir! Fresh Showfall Impacts Flights, Rail, and Road Services

Snow-Coated Kashmir! Fresh Showfall Impacts Flights, Rail, and Road Services

Entertainment

Urfi Javed Walks Out Of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Show After Contestant Calls Her B**tch, Another Compares Her To Adult Star

Urfi Javed Walks Out Of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Show After Contestant Calls Her

Astonishingly Thinner Diddy Had A Panic Attack In Jail, Medical Assistance Denied By Prison Guards: Report

Astonishingly Thinner Diddy Had A Panic Attack In Jail, Medical Assistance Denied By Prison Guards:

Austrian OnlyFans Model Fetish Barbie Shells Out £50,000 To Get Drastically Plumped Lips: I’m Obsessed With Plastic Surgery

Austrian OnlyFans Model Fetish Barbie Shells Out £50,000 To Get Drastically Plumped Lips: I’m Obsessed

Why Did Anupam Kher Lash Out At Hansal Mehta? Actor Asks Filmmaker To ‘Grow Up’

Why Did Anupam Kher Lash Out At Hansal Mehta? Actor Asks Filmmaker To ‘Grow Up’

Sikander Teaser New Time Revealed, Salman Khan’s Much Anticipated Teaser Release Changed For The Third Time

Sikander Teaser New Time Revealed, Salman Khan’s Much Anticipated Teaser Release Changed For The Third

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox