Saturday, December 28, 2024
Dr Manmohan Singh State Funeral Scheduled At Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat

The final rites of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh will be held with full state honors at Nigambodh Ghat crematorium in Delhi at 11:45 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

The final rites of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh will be held with full state honors at Nigambodh Ghat crematorium in Delhi at 11:45 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2024. The Union Home Ministry issued a notification confirming that a state funeral would be accorded to Dr. Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday at AIIMS.

In accordance with government protocol, the funeral procession will be attended by prominent leaders, including the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, Defence Minister, and Cabinet Secretary, who will pay their respects by laying wreaths at the crematorium.

On Friday, Dr. Singh’s mortal remains will be kept at his residence at 3, Motilal Nehru Road for the public to offer condolences. The following morning, his body will be taken to the AICC headquarters, where Congress workers and the public can pay their tributes between 8:30 AM and 9:30 AM. The procession will then begin at 9:30 AM, making its way to the cremation ground.

As per tradition, Dr. Singh’s body will be draped in the national flag before the funeral procession. A 21-gun salute will be rendered as a mark of respect. The nation has declared a period of national mourning, during which the flag will fly at half-mast, and no public ceremonies or official functions will be held.

This formal state funeral allows citizens to bid their final farewell to a leader who played a significant role in shaping India’s economic landscape.

Filed under

Dr Manmohan Singh

