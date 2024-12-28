Hailstorm In Greater Noida At Midnight, Videos Go Viral, Watch

On December 27th at 2 am, residents of Delhi-NCR, particularly in Greater Noida, experienced a heavy hailstorm that caused a drop in temperature.

As the year draws to a close, a shift in the climate brings a change to the national capital. On December 27th at 2 am, residents of Delhi-NCR, particularly in Greater Noida, experienced a heavy hailstorm that caused a drop in temperature.

Several videos surface on the social media handle X, have a look:

In Greater Noida, hail fell along with heavy rain. It rained all night and due to the rain, severe cold is prevailing in Noida. Yellow alert of rain along with strong winds has been issued today also.

Hailstorm in Noida! Get ready for a chillier new year week 🥶 pic.twitter.com/1HAKUa5frC — Tushar Banerjee (@TusharBanerjee) December 27, 2024

Today at night hail is falling in Noida . pic.twitter.com/9pkaRNZnS3 — राहुल कमल ( India ka pariwar) 🇮🇳 (@RahulKa95464097) December 27, 2024

One of the user shared a sheet of snow, says “This sheet of snow is not visible in Shimla today but in NCR Noida! In Noida, hail is falling along with heavy rain. The roads have turned into a white sheet of snow. A sheet of snow up to three inches was seen on the roads of Noida Sector 88. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain with strong winds in Noida today.”

यह बर्फ की चादर शिमला में नही एनसीआर नोएडा में आज दिखाई दे रहा है! नोएडा में तेज बारिश के साथ ओले गिर रहे है।सड़के बर्फ से सफेद चादर में तब्दील हो गयी है। नोएडा सेक्टर 88 की सड़कों पर तीन इंच तक दिखी बर्फ़ की चादर। नोएडा में आज भी तेज हवाओ के साथ बारिश का येलो अलर्ट मौसम… pic.twitter.com/tBn4DSGfYG — Suresh Singh (@sureshsinghj) December 28, 2024

Instead of rain tonight in Greater Noida, only hail is falling from the sky 🌌 pic.twitter.com/9YP0Y22Xr3 — Dev Fitness Expert (@mefitnessexpert) December 27, 2024

