Saturday, December 28, 2024
we-woman

Hailstorm In Greater Noida At Midnight, Videos Go Viral, Watch

On December 27th at 2 am, residents of Delhi-NCR, particularly in Greater Noida, experienced a heavy hailstorm that caused a drop in temperature.

As the year draws to a close, a shift in the climate brings a change to the national capital. On December 27th at 2 am, residents of Delhi-NCR, particularly in Greater Noida, experienced a heavy hailstorm that caused a drop in temperature.

Several videos surface on the social media handle X, have a look:

In Greater Noida, hail fell along with heavy rain. It rained all night and due to the rain, severe cold is prevailing in Noida. Yellow alert of rain along with strong winds has been issued today also.

One of the user shared a sheet of snow, says “This sheet of snow is not visible in Shimla today but in NCR Noida! In Noida, hail is falling along with heavy rain. The roads have turned into a white sheet of snow. A sheet of snow up to three inches was seen on the roads of Noida Sector 88. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain with strong winds in Noida today.”

Also Read: Harayana School Declare Winter Holidays From January 1st To 15th

