Saturday, December 28, 2024
Harayana School Declare Winter Holidays From January 1st To 15th

The Directorate of School Education in Haryana has announced a winter break for all private and government schools from January 1 to January 15, 2025.

Harayana School Declare Winter Holidays From January 1st To 15th

The Directorate of School Education in Haryana has announced a winter break for all private and government schools from January 1 to January 15, 2025. According to the official notice, schools will reopen on January 16, 2025, resuming their regular schedules.

During the winter break, students from classes 1 to 12 in both private and government schools will have holidays. However, students of board classes (10th and 12th) may be required to attend school for practical examinations, which will be conducted as per the schedules set by the CBSE and ICSE boards. Teachers and school administrators are expected to coordinate these practical exams as needed.

Government Confirmation

The Haryana Chief Minister’s Office confirmed the decision on social media platform X, stating, “Winter holidays have been announced for all private and government schools in the state from January 1 to January 15, 2025.”

While the holidays provide a much-needed respite during the winter season, students preparing for board exams must remain vigilant about their practical exam schedules. These exams play a crucial role in final board assessments, and schools are expected to ensure smooth conduct during this period.

Public Reaction

The announcement has been welcomed by students and parents, who look forward to a break from regular academic schedules. Teachers, however, have expressed concerns over the added responsibilities during holidays, especially for board-related activities.

As schools prepare for the winter holidays, the focus remains on ensuring minimal disruption for board students while providing a well-deserved break for others. Authorities have assured parents and students of clear communication regarding exam schedules and school activities.

Read More : MHA Confirms Decision On Memorial Space For Manmohan Singh After Congress Request

