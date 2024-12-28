Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
MHA Confirms Decision On Memorial Space For Manmohan Singh After Congress Request

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged that Singh’s last rites be conducted at a location suitable for establishing a memorial.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, a two-term Prime Minister credited with pioneering economic reforms in India, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. Singh served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, heading the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. His contributions to India’s economic landscape and governance earned him widespread respect and reverence.

Kharge’s Request for a Memorial

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged that Singh’s last rites be conducted at a location suitable for establishing a memorial. Kharge emphasized that such a venue would honor Singh’s legacy as a “great son of India” and align with the tradition of memorials for statesmen and former Prime Ministers being established at their funeral sites.

In a late-night statement titled “Facts of the Matter Regarding Memorial for Former Prime Minister Late Dr. Manmohan Singh,” the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the decision to allocate space for Singh’s memorial. Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally communicated this decision to Kharge and Singh’s family. The government clarified that while the cremation would take place at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full state honors, the memorial’s construction would proceed after forming a Trust and allocating the necessary space.

State Honours and Tributes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their last respects to Singh’s mortal remains at his residence in New Delhi on Friday. Leaders across the political spectrum lauded Singh’s contributions to India’s growth and governance.

The Congress Party accused the government of delaying decisions on Singh’s cremation site and memorial, alleging deliberate disrespect to India’s first Sikh Prime Minister. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed dismay, stating, “The people of our country are simply unable to understand why the Government of India could not find a location for his cremation and memorial that is befitting of his global stature and exemplary service to the nation.”

BJP’s Counter

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rebutted the Congress’ claims, with BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya accusing the Congress of politicizing Singh’s death. He emphasized that the decision to allocate space for Singh’s memorial was promptly communicated to both Kharge and Singh’s family.

Singh’s last rites are scheduled for Saturday at 11:45 a.m. at Nigambodh Ghat. The ceremony will include full state honors to commemorate his immense contributions to the nation.

As the nation mourns the loss of one of its most respected leaders, the debate surrounding his memorial underscores the significance of honoring his legacy appropriately. Dr. Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister, marked by transformative economic policies and steadfast leadership, will continue to inspire generations to come.

Memorial Space For Manmohan Singh

