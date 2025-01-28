A popular snack staple is facing a major recall after the FDA flagged Lay's Classic Potato Chips in Oregon and Washington for containing undeclared milk, a potential allergen. With over 6,000 bags affected, the chips pose serious health risks to those with milk allergies.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Class 1 recall for 6,344 bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips in Oregon and Washington. This recall, initially announced on December 13, was elevated to the FDA’s highest risk level on January 27 due to the potential for serious health consequences.

Why the Recall is Critical

The Class 1 recall classification, as defined by the FDA, is reserved for situations where consuming a product could cause “serious adverse health consequences or death.” The Lay’s chips in question contain undeclared milk, a known allergen that can trigger severe allergic reactions.

According to the FDA, milk is one of the eight major food allergens. Those allergic to milk may experience symptoms such as hives, stomach cramps, dizziness, swollen vocal cords, or even unconsciousness.

Details of the Lay’s Potato Chips Recall

Lay’s initiated the recall voluntarily after being alerted by a customer who identified the presence of milk in the chips, which was not listed on the packaging. The recall applies exclusively to the 13-ounce bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips sold in retail and e-commerce outlets in Oregon and Washington.

In a press release on December 16, Frito-Lay stated, “No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. No other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs are recalled.”

Additionally, Frito-Lay provided a statement to Newsweek, confirming:

“Frito-Lay issued a recall for a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips that may contain undeclared milk. The product included in this recall was distributed in Oregon and Washington. No other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled.”

Lay’s Potato Chips and Other Allergen Recalls

This is not the only recall the FDA has handled this month involving undeclared allergens. Six other products containing undeclared milk were recalled in January, along with a total of 10 products involving undeclared allergens.

Some notable examples include:

NuGo Granola Bars (undeclared milk) – recalled on January 10.

Pancake and Waffle Mix by Pearl Milling Company (undeclared milk) – recalled on January 15.

Monkfish Liver by New York Mutual Trading Co. (undeclared milk) – recalled on January 16.

Barbecue Sauces by Monkey Spit (undeclared milk, wheat, and soy) – recalled on January 16.

Corn Puffs by Shirakiku (undeclared milk) – recalled on January 20.

Guidance for Consumers

Frito-Lay urges customers in Oregon and Washington to check their bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips. Any 13-ounce bags with a “guaranteed fresh” date of February 11 and a manufacturing code of either 6462307xx or 6463307xx should be disposed of immediately, particularly if someone in the household has a milk allergy.

Consumers seeking additional information or clarification can contact Frito-Lay directly.

