Are Fresh And Frozen Berries Contaminated, Leading To Outbreak? Here’s What Consumers Need to Know

Berries are a popular snack and smoothie ingredient because they’re colorful and healthy. But recently, food safety concerns have raised alarms about the risk of virus contamination in both fresh and frozen berries. As a result, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is stepping in to address this issue.

Berries are rich in vitamins and antioxidants, but they also run the risk of being contaminated by some viruses, most notably hepatitis A and norovirus. Both hepatitis A, which damages the liver and causes symptoms like fatigue and skin yellowing, and norovirus, which causes severe vomiting and diarrhea, are extremely contagious and resilient.

Despite the rarity of outbreaks connected to berries, once these viruses infect the fruit, they can become especially persistent. Darin Detwiler, a professor at Northeastern University and an expert in food safety, said that viruses such as hepatitis A and norovirus can withstand freezing, meaning they can continue to spread even after the berries are frozen and eaten months later.

Frozen Berries

Frozen berries pose a higher risk of contamination compared to their fresh counterparts. The United Nations and World Health Organization have labeled frozen berries as having one of the “highest global health public burdens” for virus transmission. This is largely due to the way freezing preserves the viruses, which allows them to remain potent even at subzero temperatures. Once thawed and consumed, these viruses can lead to outbreaks of gastrointestinal illness.

Though the risk of contracting a virus from berries grown in the U.S. is low, many of the outbreaks linked to contaminated berries have involved imported frozen fruit. A notable example is a hepatitis A outbreak traced back to organic strawberries imported from Baja Mexico in 2022 and 2023, which led to multiple illnesses and hospitalizations across several states.

The Role of Hand-Harvesting and Hygiene

The delicate nature of berries complicates efforts to prevent contamination. Unlike crops that are machine-harvested, most berries are picked by hand, which increases the likelihood of human error in the harvesting process. If a worker who is handling the fruit is sick or fails to follow proper hygiene practices, they can transfer harmful viruses to the berries. Detwiler notes that improper hygiene among field workers has been identified as a major cause of past outbreaks.

Once contamination occurs, removing the viruses from the fruit is extremely challenging. Berries are delicate and difficult to wash effectively without compromising their texture, which makes them susceptible to retaining harmful pathogens. The FDA’s new strategy aims to address this problem by focusing on improving hygiene practices at every stage of the harvesting and processing process.

The FDA’s New Prevention Strategy

In response to these concerns, the FDA has implemented a comprehensive prevention strategy to reduce the risk of virus contamination in both fresh and frozen berries. Key aspects of the plan include:

Improved Hygiene Standards: Ensuring that field workers follow proper handwashing procedures and have access to sanitary facilities is crucial in preventing contamination from the outset.

Minimizing Cross-Contamination: The FDA is focused on reducing the risk of cross-contamination at every stage, from the field to the processing plant.

Health Monitoring Programs: The FDA is encouraging the use of immunization programs for workers, helping to reduce the spread of viruses like norovirus and hepatitis A.

Unlike previous approaches that focused on pesticides and chemicals, the new strategy emphasizes preventing the introduction and spread of viruses at the source, ultimately ensuring cleaner and safer berries for consumers.

Washing and Rinsing: Essential Consumer Precautions

Despite the FDA’s efforts to curb contamination, it’s important for consumers to take additional steps to reduce the risk of illness. Even berries labeled “pre-washed” should be washed again before consumption. Detwiler recommends using a fruit and vegetable sanitizer containing peroxyacetic acid or hydrogen peroxide, which studies have shown to effectively reduce virus levels on produce.

For frozen berries, the risks remain even after thawing. While freezing doesn’t kill viruses, it does preserve them, meaning thawed frozen berries may still carry norovirus or hepatitis A. It’s crucial to rinse them thoroughly before eating.

