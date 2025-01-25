There Is A Striking Decline In Male Fertility: Here’s Why

Over the past four decades, sperm counts have declined by over 50% and are continuing to decline at an alarming rate. But what are the reasons? Read here.

Declining male fertility has emerged as a growing concern, with recent studies revealing a worrying trend of decreasing sperm quality and quantity. A new study published in Nature Reviews Urology suggests that factors such as high-altitude hiking, sleep apnoea, and chronic medical conditions causing a lack of oxygen in the testicles—referred to as testis hypoxia—are contributing to this decline.

Over the past four decades, sperm counts have declined by over 50% and are continuing to decline at an alarming rate. Experts now indicate that testis hypoxia has become one of the critical factors associated with the deterioration of male reproductive health. Indeed, testis hypoxia is indicative of medical conditions, which include sleep apnoea and varicocele (enlarged veins in the scrotum), currently affecting as many as 45% of the population trying to conceive.

Testis hypoxia has been known to cause impaired sperm quality, which is critical in the process of conception. Due to this reason, male infertility and sub-fertility have become important public health concerns. Infertility refers to the failure to conceive after one year of unprotected intercourse, whereas subfertility is a lower chance of conceiving. These conditions are now recognized to affect a large percentage of men in the world.

The study has identified a number of factors that contribute to male infertility. These include the following:

Medical Conditions: These are characterized by the following: low sperm count (less than 1.5 million per millilitre of semen), poor sperm motility, abnormal sperm morphology, hypogonadism, and infections like epididymitis and prostatitis.

Other than these direct causes, other environmental factors, including toxins, pollution, and sedentary lifestyles brought about by modern life, also have a say in the deterioration of fertility levels in a widespread manner. It has been proven through studies that exposure to pesticides, chemicals in food and water, and increasing pollution are associated with the decrease in the health of sperm. Childbearing is now delayed both in men and women due to various social, economic, and even family issues, which makes the incidence of genetic aberrations in sperm rise.

Many men do not see or discuss their fertility problems; many fear discussion concerning such issues because it is culturally demeaning to be diagnosed with a condition like this. The cultural impact and lack of awareness about the treatments related to male infertility exacerbate the scenario.

As male fertility continues to decline, experts urge more men to consider early intervention, such as sperm testing and preservation. Sperm freezing, or cryopreservation, is becoming increasingly viable for men who want to safeguard their reproductive future. By freezing sperm at a younger age, men can protect themselves against the effects of aging and environmental factors that may affect sperm quality in later years.

Despite its clear benefits, sperm freezing remains underutilized because of stigma and lack of awareness. As the fertility crisis continues to escalate, it is crucial for both men and women to become better informed on the factors causing them to lose sperm health and what they can do to preserve their reproductive health.

Educating the men in the importance and value of lifestyle modification to increase their chances of conceiving will help now. Societal encouragement to proactive health measures while reducing cultural barriers that are usually seen surrounding male fertility can assure that the following generations get every chance possible for natural conception.

