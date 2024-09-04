Revolutionary PresVu Eye Drops Approved In India, Potential Relief For People With Presbyopia

In a major breakthrough in the treatment of presbyopia, the Drugs Controller General of India has granted approval to Entod Pharmaceuticals' innovative PresVu eye drops. Thus, making it India's first such treatment for individuals who rely on reading glasses.

But, before understanding the significance of this breakthrough, let us understand what is the condition of presbyopia.

What Is Presbyopia?

Presbyopia is an age-related condition that impairs the ability to focus on close objects, typically affecting those over 40. Globally, an estimated 1.09 billion to 1.80 billion people experience this condition, underscoring its widespread impact. It results from the natural decline in the eye’s focusing ability with age.

How PresVu Claims To Help?

Talking about PresVu, CEO Nikhil K Masurkar said “PresVu has been created through years of research and development. Its approval by DCGI is a major step in our mission to transform eye care in India.”

While talking about benefits associated with this product, Dr. Aditya Sethi noted, PresVu offers a significant improvement in quality of life by enhancing near vision within 15 minutes.

Traditionally, presbyopia has been managed with reading glasses, contact lenses, or surgical interventions, but PresVu provides an effective, non-invasive alternative.

Currently, Entod Pharmaceuticals has filed a patent application for the formulation and manufacturing process of PresVu.

