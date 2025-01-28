Sugary Beverages Responsible For 2.2 Million Diabetes Cases In 2020 – Study

A new study has revealed that sugar-sweetened beverages were responsible for an estimated 2.2 million new cases of Type 2 diabetes worldwide in 2020. Published in Nature Medicine, the research analyzed data from 184 countries to estimate the global incidence of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease linked to the consumption of these beverages.

The study found that in addition to diabetes cases, 1.2 million new cases of cardiovascular disease were also attributed to the intake of sugar-sweetened drinks. The burden of sugar-sweetened beverage consumption was found to be greater among men than women, as well as among younger adults, those with higher education levels, and individuals living in urban areas.

The impact of sugary drinks varied significantly by region. The study indicated that sugar-sweetened beverages were responsible for the highest disease burdens in Latin America, the Caribbean, and sub-Saharan Africa. In sub-Saharan Africa, these beverages accounted for approximately 21% of all new diabetes cases in 2020. In Latin America and the Caribbean, they contributed to nearly 24% of new diabetes cases and over 11% of new cardiovascular disease cases.

From 1990 to 2020, Colombia experienced the highest rise in Type 2 diabetes cases linked to sugary drinks, averaging 793 new cases per 1 million adults. In 2020, nearly 50% of new Type 2 diabetes cases in Colombia were associated with sugar-sweetened beverages. The US followed with an average increase of 671 Type 2 diabetes cases per 1 million adults over the same period. The study also identified the largest proportional increases in both diseases occurring in sub-Saharan Africa from 1990 to 2020.

The authors of the study expressed hope that their findings will inform effective policies and interventions aimed at reducing the global burden of diseases associated with sugar-sweetened beverages. “Sugar-sweetened beverages are heavily marketed and sold in low- and middle-income nations. Not only are these communities consuming harmful products, but they are also often less well equipped to deal with the long-term health consequences,” said Dariush Mozaffarian, the paper’s senior author and the director of the Food Is Medicine Institute at Tufts University.

The study highlights the need for targeted public health initiatives and policies to reduce the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, particularly in regions with high disease burdens. Governments and health organizations may need to consider implementing measures such as taxation, marketing restrictions, and educational campaigns to raise awareness about the health risks associated with sugary drinks.

The global burden of diabetes and cardiovascular disease linked to sugar-sweetened beverages is a significant public health concern. The findings of this study underscore the importance of addressing the consumption of these beverages through effective policies and interventions. By taking action, we can work towards reducing the incidence of these diseases and improving the health and well-being of populations around the world.

