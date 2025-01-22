Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Over 90% of employees under 25 in India Inc face anxiety, reveals the 2024 Emotional Well-being Report. Rising mental health challenges highlight the need for structured support, manager training, and open communication to help younger employees thrive.

Mental health challenges are becoming a critical issue for corporate India, as highlighted by the latest findings from the ‘State of Emotional Well-being Report 2024,’ released by employee assistance program provider 1to1help. The survey reveals alarming statistics about the growing prevalence of anxiety, particularly among younger employees, with over 90% of those under 25 reporting anxiety-related concerns.

This rising trend comes at a time when corporate leaders like NR Narayana Murthy and L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan are advocating for longer work hours and working weekends.

Anxiety Among Younger Employees

The report, based on a dataset of over 83,000 counselling sessions, 12,000 elective screenings, and 42,000 assessments conducted between January and November 2024, underscores the significant mental health challenges faced by India’s workforce. Anxiety levels among employees under 25 are at a staggering 90%, compared to 67% for those over 45.

Younger employees are particularly vulnerable due to stressors such as career uncertainties, relocations, and relationship challenges during their formative professional years.

Signs of depression and anxiety were found to be more pronounced in individuals under 30, with these issues becoming one of the top two reasons for employees seeking counselling. The findings highlight the urgent need for organisations to implement structured mental health support systems tailored to the needs of younger employees.

The report also sheds light on the crucial role managers play in addressing workplace mental health. Alarmingly, 59% of employees referred for counselling by their managers exhibited signs of self-harm, emphasizing the importance of training managers to recognize and respond to distress among their teams.

“Most of the time, managers make a life and death difference – more than half of the referrals that 1to1help received concerned a suicidal presence,” said Mahua Bisht, CEO of 1to1help. “Clearly, organizations should prepare managers for this responsibility to identify signs that require professional guidance.

Women Are Taking The Lead In Seeking Counselling

While men accounted for a 7% increase in counselling uptake, women represented a disproportionately higher share, comprising 52% of all counselling sessions despite their lower representation in the workforce. The data reflects the additional pressures women face in balancing workplace demands with societal and familial expectations.

Interestingly, 70% of financial counselling sessions were undertaken by men, reflecting their anxiety over societal expectations as primary breadwinners. This points to the need for financial wellness programs alongside emotional well-being support.

The report revealed that workplace relationships were the top concern discussed during counselling sessions, accounting for 23% of cases. Concerns related to the workplace itself made up 11% of sessions. The survey highlights the necessity of fostering healthy workplace dynamics and open communication to alleviate stress among employees.

The study also showed that dependents of employees are at a higher risk of suicide, which means that companies need to extend emotional well-being assistance beyond employees to include their family members. Expanding support networks within organisations could help mitigate this risk and create a more holistic approach to mental health.

Steps Organisations Can Take

To combat these challenges, the report recommends several strategies for organisations, including:

Promoting Open Communication: Encouraging employees to speak openly about their concerns without fear of judgment.

Flexibility in Work Arrangements: Providing flexible working hours and remote work options to help employees achieve better work-life balance.

Career Growth Opportunities: Offering training and development programs to address career-related stress among younger employees.

Manager Training: Equipping managers with the skills to identify signs of distress and guide employees toward professional support.

