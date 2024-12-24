The latest trend involves combining Diet Coke with a flavored protein shake, often vanilla. Dubbed "Protein Diet Coke," this concoction was introduced by Utah-based teacher Rebecca Gordan on TikTok.

A few months ago, Dua Lipa introduced her distinctive take on Diet Coke, featuring unconventional ingredients such as pickle juice, pickles, jalapeño juice, and jalapeños.

This surprising recipe quickly became an internet sensation, with fans and celebrities alike curious to try it. Among those who gave it a shot was chef Gordon Ramsay, who famously disliked the combination.

The Evolution of Diet Coke Trends

Dua Lipa’s creation is just one of many quirky Diet Coke trends that have gained traction over the years. For many, Diet Coke has become a staple beverage, and its customization has taken on a life of its own. From the classic Coke-and-Mentos experiments to today’s modern takes, the desire to personalize this iconic drink continues to grow.

Finally tried the viral protein soda. Vanilla protein shake + Diet Coke. Didn’t really like it. Wouldn’t recommend. pic.twitter.com/7CmOh6rR5P — Captain Zack (@ZackUSA94) October 5, 2024

Introducing the Protein Diet Coke Trend

The latest trend involves combining Diet Coke with a flavored protein shake, often vanilla. Dubbed “Protein Diet Coke,” this concoction was introduced by Utah-based teacher Rebecca Gordan on TikTok. Her video showcasing the fizzy blend went viral, spreading the trend to other platforms, including Instagram, and even reaching audiences in India.

Rooted in the “dirty soda” phenomenon—where soda is enhanced with syrups, creamers, or other flavorful ingredients—this new twist has gained popularity. The concept of dirty soda was previously spotlighted in shows like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

What Do Experts Say About Protein Diet Coke?

Despite the trend’s appeal, health experts are skeptical of mixing protein shakes with Diet Coke.

Digestive Concerns: Parmeet Kaur, Head of Dietetics at Marengo Asia Hospital, warns that carbonation in Diet Coke can create gas when combined with protein powder, potentially causing bloating. Additionally, artificial sweeteners like aspartame may lead to headaches or digestive sensitivity for some individuals.

Nutritional Value: Dr. Bhavna Garg, a senior consultant dietitian at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, points out that this mix does not enhance the nutritional value of protein shakes. The caffeine and carbonation in Diet Coke could disrupt digestion and contribute to discomfort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

Should You Try It?

While Protein Diet Coke may not be inherently harmful, experts advise against making it a regular part of your diet. According to Dr. Garg, the choice to try this combination depends on individual tolerance, but it offers no significant health benefits.

Instead, experts recommend blending protein shakes with water, milk, or plant-based alternatives to ensure proper digestion and nutrient absorption. For those who dislike the taste of protein shakes alone, experimenting cautiously with this trend is an option, provided it does not cause adverse effects.

The Obsession with Diet Coke

Diet Coke’s popularity as a low-calorie, sugar-free beverage has led to widespread consumption. While it may seem like a healthier choice compared to sugary drinks, its primary sweetener, aspartame, has sparked debate.

Potential Downsides: Parmeet Kaur explains that aspartame can cause digestive discomfort or headaches for some individuals and may trigger cravings for sweet foods, potentially impacting gut health.

Moderation Is Key: Dr. Garg emphasizes that excessive consumption of artificially sweetened beverages can lead to metabolic changes, digestive issues, and increased sugar cravings. She advises replacing Diet Coke with healthier options like water, herbal teas, or natural beverages for better overall health.

The Final Verdict

While the Protein Diet Coke trend may intrigue adventurous foodies, it lacks the nutritional benefits that health-conscious individuals should prioritize. Experts recommend sticking to time-tested protein shake mixers such as water, milk, or plant-based alternatives to maintain proper digestion and nutrient absorption.

For a balanced lifestyle, focus on nutrient-rich foods and beverages while keeping Diet Coke as an occasional treat rather than a dietary mainstay.