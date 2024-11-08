Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Baba Ramdev Congratulates Trump, Calls Him 'Sanatana Supporter'

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev has congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election victory, calling him a Sanatana supporter and a lover of India.

Baba Ramdev Congratulates Trump, Calls Him ‘Sanatana Supporter’

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev has congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election victory, calling him a Sanatana supporter and a lover of India.

Ramdev praised Trump’s “America First” ideology, drawing parallels with India’s own nationalism. He believes this alignment will usher in a new era of India-US relations.

Speaking to the media, Ramdev said, “Donald Trump is a Sanatana supporter and loves India. The way we consider nationalism most important in India, Donald Trump’s ideology is also similar, and for him, America is first. The world is now leading with the thought that the one who keeps their nation first will mark history. This new era of nationalism is welcome. We congratulate Trump, and his ideology of America First is a win. There will be a new beginning of the relations between India and the USA because of Trump.”

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election as the President of the United States, as well as the Republican Party’s success in the Congressional elections.

PM Modi highlighted that Trump’s spectacular and resounding victory reflected the deep trust of the American people in his leadership and vision.

Reflecting on the positive momentum of the India-US partnership during President Trump’s first term, PM Modi recalled their memorable interactions, including the Howdy Modi event in Houston in September 2019 and the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad during Trump’s visit to India in February 2020.

Both leaders reiterated the importance of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of the people of the two countries and for global peace and stability.

They reaffirmed their commitment to working together to further strengthen bilateral ties across technology, defense, energy, space, and several other sectors.

Trump has received over the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidency.

This will mark only the second instance of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House—the first in over 100 years. Grover Cleveland served as a non-consecutive president in 1884 and 1892. Trump had earlier served as US President from 2016 to 2020.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s Bold Prediction: Trudeau’s Exit In Canada’s 2025 Election?

Filed under

America First ideology Baba Ramdev donald trump Howdy Modi India US Relations India-US Namaste Trump Narendra Modi Sanatana supporter Trump re-election
