Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
‘BJP Government Is Directly Responsible’: Rahul Gandhi On Sambhal Violence

Commenting on the gruesome violence, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that BJP Government is directly responsible. 

'BJP Government Is Directly Responsible': Rahul Gandhi On Sambhal Violence

Amid violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, the district administration has imposed prohibitory ordered and paused the entry of outsiders till Nov 30. This order comes after three men were killed and several were injured.

Internet services have been halted, and schools have been closed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district following violent clashes on Sunday that left four people dead.

The unrest began during a court-mandated survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid, which has been at the center of a legal dispute alleging it was constructed over a Hindu temple. Tensions escalated as local residents clashed with police during the survey.

Protesters reportedly torched several vehicles and pelted stones at law enforcement personnel. In response, the police deployed tear gas and used batons to control the situation and disperse the crowd.

Rahul Gandhi On The Violence

Commenting on the gruesome violence, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that BJP Government is directly responsible.

He said, “The biased and hasty attitude of the state government on the recent dispute in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely unfortunate. My deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the violence and firing. The administration’s insensitive action without listening to all parties further vitiated the situation and resulted in the death of many people – for which the BJP government is directly responsible.”

“BJP’s use of power to create rift and discrimination between Hindu-Muslim communities is neither in the interest of the state nor the country. I request the Supreme Court to intervene in this matter as soon as possible and provide justice. My appeal is to maintain peace and mutual harmony. We all have to join together to ensure that India moves forward on the path of unity and constitution, not communalism and hatred.”

BJP congress Rahul Gandhi Sabhal Violence
