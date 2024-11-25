Sambhal Violence: Tensions Escalated In Mosque Amid Survey, 4 Dead, Dozens Injured

The district administration has detained 24 individuals in connection with the incident, which involved stone-pelting and arson.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, tensions escalated into violence during a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on Sunday morning, leaving four dead and over two dozen injured, including police officials. The district administration has detained 24 individuals in connection with the incident, which involved stone-pelting and arson. Internet services were suspended for 24 hours as a precautionary measure, and authorities have announced that stringent action under the National Security Act (NSA) will be taken against those involved.

Fatalities and Injuries Reported

The deceased have been identified as Nayeem, a resident of Court Karvi; Bilal, hailing from Sarai Tareen; and Noman from Hayatnagar Sarai Tareen. Several others, including a police PRO, sustained injuries during the clashes. The PRO was reportedly shot in the foot using a country-made firearm.

Police Action and Appeal for Calm

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Moradabad Range, Muniraj G, stated that the survey was carried out under court orders with sufficient police deployment. He alleged that anti-social elements used children as shields and incited the mob to throw stones at the police. Vehicles were set on fire, prompting the police to use tear gas and other anti-riot measures to disperse the crowd.

“The police made repeated appeals for peace, but some individuals resorted to violence, including arson and stone-pelting. The situation was brought under control after significant efforts,” DIG Muniraj G said.

Additional Measures to Restore Order

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed that additional forces had been deployed to prevent further disturbances. He noted that two women were seen pelting stones at senior officials during the chaos. Authorities also imposed restrictions to curb future violence, prohibiting the collection of stones, soda bottles, or flammable materials on rooftops. Violators face strict action under the new directives.

The Municipal Corporation was instructed to remove construction materials lying on roads to prevent their misuse during potential clashes.

Background of the Incident

The violence erupted during a survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) following a court order. The survey was initiated in response to a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, claiming that the Shahi Jama Masjid was originally a temple. Although the survey began peacefully, a large mob gathered and resorted to stone-pelting, disrupting the process and targeting security personnel.

Authorities have assured that the situation is now under control, with police and district officials maintaining a vigilant presence in the area. Investigations are ongoing to identify additional individuals involved in the violence.

