Tuesday, January 21, 2025
BJP Slams Arvind Kejriwal For His Remarks On Ramayana

BJP swiftly condemned his comments, accusing him of misinterpreting the Ramayana and using religion for electoral gains.

BJP Slams Arvind Kejriwal For His Remarks On Ramayana

Delhi Assembly elections are closer. Now a fresh political row erupted between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Kejriwal made controversial remarks about the Ramayana.

During a speech on Monday in Vishwas Nagar, Kejriwal drew comparisons between the BJP and Ravana, the demon king in the Hindu epic, prompting strong reactions from the BJP leadership.

While addressing a gathering in the slum clusters of Vishwas Nagar, Kejriwal recited an incident from the Ramayana, where Ravana, disguised as a golden deer, lures Goddess Sita, leading to her abduction. In his remarks, Kejriwal likened the BJP to the “golden deer,” warning Delhi voters not to fall into their “trap.”

“The way Ravana disguised himself as a golden deer and kidnapped Sita Maa, the BJP is doing the same to the people of Delhi. Be wary of their tricks,” Kejriwal stated, further intensifying the political debate.

BJP Leaders Responded

The remarks quickly drew criticism from BJP, which accused Kejriwal of misinterpreting and insulting the Ramayana and the Sanatan Dharma. BJP leaders lashed out at the AAP leader, calling him a “Chunavi Hindu” (election-time Hindu) and accusing him of pandering to religious sentiments only when elections are near.

Virendraa Sachdeva, Delhi BJP President, expressed outrage over Kejriwal’s comments, claiming that the AAP leader had previously opposed the Ram Mandir and had no genuine connection to Hindu religious practices. “Kejriwal’s statements reveal his true face. He is only invoking religion for electoral gains,” Sachdeva said.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari echoed this sentiment, describing Kejriwal as a “Chunavi Hindu” for his perceived selective religious practices. He also criticized Kejriwal for allegedly misquoting the Ramayana and accused him of disrespecting the sacred text.

AAP VS BJP Arvind Kejrival

