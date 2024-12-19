Both BJP And The Opposition Holds Protest Outside The Praliament Simultaneously

Tensions ran high in Parliament today as dramatic protests unfolded following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s controversial comments regarding Dalit icon BR Ambedkar. Both the ruling BJP and Opposition parties, particularly Congress, staged opposing marches, each accusing the other of disrespecting Ambedkar’s legacy.

VIDEO | BJP MP Pratap Sarangi reportedly sustains injury during INDIA bloc’s protest inside Parliament premises.#ParliamentWinterSession2024 (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/koaphQ9nqz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2024

Congress MPs, led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Gandhi siblings, marched through the Parliament complex holding photographs of Ambedkar while chanting slogans like “Jai Bheem” and demanding that Amit Shah apologise for his remarks. The Congress MPs, dressed in blue to represent Dalit resistance, also called for Shah’s resignation.

#WATCH | BJP MPs injured | Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, “I have not seen this, I would be surprised if someone does this. But I would like to tell you one thing, the Speaker had clearly said that you should not protest on the steps because it causes obstruction in people’s… pic.twitter.com/qeSX94xRiw — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

On the other side, BJP leaders, including Union Minister Anurag Thakur, held their own march with pictures of Ambedkar, echoing their demand for an apology, but this time directed at Congress. Thakur accused the Congress of insulting Ambedkar repeatedly, especially for not conferring the Bharat Ratna to him. “The Nehru-Gandhi family and the Congress must apologise to the nation for their repeated humiliation of Dr. Ambedkar,” he stated, referencing their opposition to the constitutional debates led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.

At one point, both marches converged at the Makar Dwar of Parliament, leading to a chaotic scene where MPs from the two sides raised slogans at each other to outshout the opposition.

राहुल गांधी ख़ुद मान रहे हैं कि उन्होंने धक्कामुक्की की है, और बड़ी बेशर्मी से कह रहे हैं कि धक्का मुक्की से कुछ नहीं होता। इनके धक्के से एक वरिष्ठ सांसद का सर फट गया, दो सांसद अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं और राहुल जी कह रहे धक्के से कुछ नहीं होता। अहंकार, अत्याचार और तानाशाही गांधी… pic.twitter.com/MSD8UZey55 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) December 19, 2024

The BJP further escalated the tension by posting a morphed image on their social media of Congress MPs holding photos of Ambedkar, but with the Dalit leader’s face replaced by that of US billionaire George Soros. This was a continuation of the BJP’s rhetoric that Congress allegedly collaborates with Soros to destabilize India—a claim that Congress has vehemently denied.

In response to the morphed images, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the BJP’s actions, calling the photo tampering an example of their disrespectful mindset. “This is the same mindset that vandalizes statues of Babasaheb,” she said, highlighting the BJP’s insensitivity toward Ambedkar’s legacy.

The protests took a violent turn when BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi was injured during the scuffle. Sarangi claimed that he was injured when Rahul Gandhi was pushed by BJP MPs, causing a chain reaction that led him to fall. Sarangi was subsequently rushed to the hospital for medical attention. However, Gandhi contested this account, explaining that he was merely trying to enter Parliament when BJP MPs obstructed and pushed him, and that Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had also been shoved in the incident.

The chaotic scenes inside Parliament only deepened the political rift between the BJP and Congress, as both parties traded accusations and counter-accusations over their treatment of Ambedkar’s memory and the manner in which the protests were handled.

