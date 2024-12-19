Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Both BJP And The Opposition Holds Protest Outside The Praliament Simultaneously

Tensions ran high in Parliament today as dramatic protests unfolded following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial comments regarding Dalit icon BR Ambedkar.

Both BJP And The Opposition Holds Protest Outside The Praliament Simultaneously

Tensions ran high in Parliament today as dramatic protests unfolded following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s controversial comments regarding Dalit icon BR Ambedkar. Both the ruling BJP and Opposition parties, particularly Congress, staged opposing marches, each accusing the other of disrespecting Ambedkar’s legacy.

Congress MPs, led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Gandhi siblings, marched through the Parliament complex holding photographs of Ambedkar while chanting slogans like “Jai Bheem” and demanding that Amit Shah apologise for his remarks. The Congress MPs, dressed in blue to represent Dalit resistance, also called for Shah’s resignation.

On the other side, BJP leaders, including Union Minister Anurag Thakur, held their own march with pictures of Ambedkar, echoing their demand for an apology, but this time directed at Congress. Thakur accused the Congress of insulting Ambedkar repeatedly, especially for not conferring the Bharat Ratna to him. “The Nehru-Gandhi family and the Congress must apologise to the nation for their repeated humiliation of Dr. Ambedkar,” he stated, referencing their opposition to the constitutional debates led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.

At one point, both marches converged at the Makar Dwar of Parliament, leading to a chaotic scene where MPs from the two sides raised slogans at each other to outshout the opposition.

The BJP further escalated the tension by posting a morphed image on their social media of Congress MPs holding photos of Ambedkar, but with the Dalit leader’s face replaced by that of US billionaire George Soros. This was a continuation of the BJP’s rhetoric that Congress allegedly collaborates with Soros to destabilize India—a claim that Congress has vehemently denied.

In response to the morphed images, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the BJP’s actions, calling the photo tampering an example of their disrespectful mindset. “This is the same mindset that vandalizes statues of Babasaheb,” she said, highlighting the BJP’s insensitivity toward Ambedkar’s legacy.

The protests took a violent turn when BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi was injured during the scuffle. Sarangi claimed that he was injured when Rahul Gandhi was pushed by BJP MPs, causing a chain reaction that led him to fall. Sarangi was subsequently rushed to the hospital for medical attention. However, Gandhi contested this account, explaining that he was merely trying to enter Parliament when BJP MPs obstructed and pushed him, and that Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had also been shoved in the incident.

The chaotic scenes inside Parliament only deepened the political rift between the BJP and Congress, as both parties traded accusations and counter-accusations over their treatment of Ambedkar’s memory and the manner in which the protests were handled.

Also Read: I Think I Am Too Slow For You’: Jagdeep Dhankar To Jairam Ramesh In The Parliament

Filed under

Protest in parliament

Advertisement

Also Read

Bombay HC Turns Down Plea Against Shiv Sena Leader’s Win In LS Polls

Bombay HC Turns Down Plea Against Shiv Sena Leader’s Win In LS Polls

The Oldest Stone Tablet Sells For $5 Million At New York Auction

The Oldest Stone Tablet Sells For $5 Million At New York Auction

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Submits Privilege Notice Accusing Amit Shah

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Submits Privilege Notice Accusing Amit Shah

Business Tycoon Vijay Mallya Claims, ‘Indian Banks Recovered Double Debt From Me, Still An Economic Offender’

Business Tycoon Vijay Mallya Claims, ‘Indian Banks Recovered Double Debt From Me, Still An Economic...

Watch: Proud Father Welcomes R Ashwin With Kiss During Chennai Homecoming

Watch: Proud Father Welcomes R Ashwin With Kiss During Chennai Homecoming

Entertainment

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes Viral

Who Is Mona Alam? Pakistani TV News Anchor Gets Furious After Alleged S*x Video Goes

Who Is The Actress Telugu Actor-Youtuber Prasad Behara Sexually Assaulted?

Who Is The Actress Telugu Actor-Youtuber Prasad Behara Sexually Assaulted?

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband? TV Star Got Married To Her Gym Trainer From A Different Religion

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Husband? TV Star Got Married To Her Gym Trainer From A

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81

Veteran Malayalam Actor Meena Ganesh Passes Away At 81

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox