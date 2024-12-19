Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
‘I Think I Am Too Slow For You’: Jagdeep Dhankar To Jairam Ramesh In The Parliament

The Rajya Sabha session commenced at 11 am today, with parliamentarians beginning by introducing their papers on the table.

While the proceedings were underway, the Chairman informed the house that he had received four notices under Rule 267. At this moment, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised a question, asking, “What’s the subject, sir?” To this, the Chairman responded with a light-hearted remark: “Aap idhar aa jao, idhar aake baith jao, give me some time to speak the subject.”

The Chairman continued, “I think I am too slow for you, difficult for me to keep pace,” as he tried to navigate through the requests.

He then mentioned the names of Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh, and Dr. John Vikas, who had demanded a discussion on a statement made by the Union Home Minister.

The Chairman emphasized the importance of recalling the history of Rule 267 discussions, saying, “Members must recall, and looking into the background for several decades, a discussion under Rule 267, and I reiterate, has been consensual, when both the ruling and opposition parties have agreed. In asserting so, I take recourse to what has happened earlier.”

The situation escalated into a ruckus after these remarks, prompting Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, to intervene, stating firmly, “Nothing will go on record, we can’t allow the country to be pressed on anarchy.” His strong statement reflected the Chairman’s stance on maintaining order and ensuring that the proceedings did not descend into chaos.

Also Read: Tragic Video Of Mumbai Ferry Capsizing Goes Viral | WATCH

