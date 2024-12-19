Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Tragic Video Of Mumbai Ferry Capsizing Goes Viral | WATCH

A tragic incident near Mumbai saw a ferry capsized after colliding with a naval speedboat, resulting in the deaths of 13 passengers.

A tragic incident near Mumbai saw a ferry capsized after colliding with a naval speedboat, resulting in the deaths of 13 passengers. The ferry, traveling from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, was struck by a navy vessel whose engine was undergoing a trial run. The collision caused the ferry to slowly sink, and dramatic footage emerged showing passengers shouting for help as the boat sank into the water.

The Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Police launched an immediate rescue operation. The Navy mobilized significant resources, including four helicopters, 11 naval craft, one Coast Guard boat, and three Marine Police boats, to assist in the rescue efforts. By the end of the operation, 99 survivors were rescued and transferred to nearby jetties and hospitals for treatment.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy. Speaking to the media in Nagpur, he confirmed that 101 individuals had been rescued. In response to the loss of lives, Fadnavis announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the families of those who perished in the accident.

