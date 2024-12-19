Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

The Indian government has taken strict action against 18 OTT platforms this year (2024), banning them for allegedly publishing content deemed obscene, vulgar, or pornographic.

The Indian government has taken strict action against 18 OTT platforms this year (2024), banning them for allegedly publishing content deemed obscene, vulgar, or pornographic. This move was confirmed by Information and Broadcasting Minister L. Murugan during the December 18 session of the Lok Sabha, in response to a question raised by Shiv Sena-UBT member Anil Desai.

IB Minister L Murugan On Pornography

Murugan explained that the government’s decision was based on the Information Technology (IT) Rules of 2021, which impose specific due diligence obligations on digital intermediaries. These rules require platforms to take proactive steps to prevent the display or spread of harmful content. The Minister highlighted that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with relevant intermediaries, acted to block the 18 OTT services on March 14, 2024, for violating these guidelines.

The IT Rules also lay out a Code of Ethics for digital media publishers, which includes online news outlets and OTT platforms. These regulations aim to ensure responsible publishing and to curb the distribution of harmful material.

In addition to addressing the OTT platforms, Murugan also spoke about digital news publishers. He noted that these platforms must adhere to journalistic standards outlined by the Press Council of India, as well as comply with the Programme Code under the Cable Television (Network Regulation) Act, 1995. Furthermore, he discussed digital news channels like Bolta Hindustan and National Dastak, which are governed by the provisions of the IT Rules, 2021. These channels, along with other digital platforms, are subject to potential content blocking under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, if content threatens national security or public order.

The List Of Banned Platforms:

1) Dreams Films

2) Voovi

3) Yessma

4) Uncut Adda 5) Tri Flicks 6) X Prime 7) Neon X VIP 8) Besharams 9) Hunters 10) Rabbit 11) Xtramood 12) Nuefliks 13) MoodX 14) Mojflix 15) Hot Shots VIP 16) Fugi 17) Chikooflix 18) Prime Play

The IT Rules also grant the Indian government the power to direct agencies or intermediaries to block content that may jeopardize the sovereignty, security, or public order of the country, or incite criminal activities.

