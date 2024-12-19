Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Kulgam: Five Terrorist Neutralized In Jammu & Kashmir Gunfight

A thick blanket of fog enveloped parts of Delhi on Thursday morning, with the minimum temperature recorded at 7 degrees Celsius.

Kulgam: Five Terrorist Neutralized In Jammu & Kashmir Gunfight

At least five terrorists were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, according to security officials. The operation began late Wednesday night when security forces launched a cordon-and-search mission in the Behibagh area of Kadder, following intelligence reports about the presence of militants.

As the operation unfolded, the situation escalated into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, prompting a retaliatory strike. The security forces have since neutralized five terrorists, with arms, ammunition, and other incriminating materials recovered from the site.

This incident follows a series of similar clashes in the region. In November, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was killed in a gunfight with militants in the Kishtwar district, while three other soldiers sustained injuries. This engagement took place in the Keshwan forests when joint army and police teams intercepted a terrorist group believed to be responsible for the recent killing of two village defense guards.

Additionally, two terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Baramulla district in November. The police are still working to confirm the identities and affiliations of those killed. This latest success adds to the ongoing efforts by security forces to tackle militant activity in the region, with several operations underway.

Read More: Mumbai Terror Attack: US Govt Requests The Supreme Court To Dismiss Tahawwur Rana Petition

Filed under

5 Terrorist killed kulgam

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Sergei Polunin? This Former Ballet Dancer With Putin Tattoos Is Leaving Russia: Fulfilled My Mission Here

Who Is Sergei Polunin? This Former Ballet Dancer With Putin Tattoos Is Leaving Russia: Fulfilled...

No Life Jackets Onboard: Survivors Of Mumbai Ferry Collision Blame Navy Speedboat Driver

No Life Jackets Onboard: Survivors Of Mumbai Ferry Collision Blame Navy Speedboat Driver

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

US Fed’s Rate Cut Triggers Sharp Drop In Indian Stock Markets: Sensex, Nifty Fall

US Fed’s Rate Cut Triggers Sharp Drop In Indian Stock Markets: Sensex, Nifty Fall

Who Is Amia Miley? Porn Star Claims ‘Emotionally Unstable’ Machine Gun Kelly Drank Her Pee In Wild Sex Act Before Dating Megan Fox

Who Is Amia Miley? Porn Star Claims ‘Emotionally Unstable’ Machine Gun Kelly Drank Her Pee...

Entertainment

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Promotes Pornography, Vulgarity: List Of The 18 OTT Platforms BANNED In India

Who Is Amia Miley? Porn Star Claims ‘Emotionally Unstable’ Machine Gun Kelly Drank Her Pee In Wild Sex Act Before Dating Megan Fox

Who Is Amia Miley? Porn Star Claims ‘Emotionally Unstable’ Machine Gun Kelly Drank Her Pee

Is Nick Jonas Getting BOYCOTTED Over Bizarre Tweet Mentioning Elon Musk?

Is Nick Jonas Getting BOYCOTTED Over Bizarre Tweet Mentioning Elon Musk?

THROWBACK: Why Did Jimmy Fallon Apologize To The Tonight Show Staff? Here’s What Exactly Happened

THROWBACK: Why Did Jimmy Fallon Apologize To The Tonight Show Staff? Here’s What Exactly Happened

No Plans For Bollywood: Mamta Kulkarni Ends Speculation On Return To India

No Plans For Bollywood: Mamta Kulkarni Ends Speculation On Return To India

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox