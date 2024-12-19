Kulgam: Five Terrorist Neutralized In Jammu & Kashmir Gunfight

A thick blanket of fog enveloped parts of Delhi on Thursday morning, with the minimum temperature recorded at 7 degrees Celsius.

At least five terrorists were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, according to security officials. The operation began late Wednesday night when security forces launched a cordon-and-search mission in the Behibagh area of Kadder, following intelligence reports about the presence of militants.

As the operation unfolded, the situation escalated into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, prompting a retaliatory strike. The security forces have since neutralized five terrorists, with arms, ammunition, and other incriminating materials recovered from the site.

This incident follows a series of similar clashes in the region. In November, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was killed in a gunfight with militants in the Kishtwar district, while three other soldiers sustained injuries. This engagement took place in the Keshwan forests when joint army and police teams intercepted a terrorist group believed to be responsible for the recent killing of two village defense guards.

Additionally, two terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Baramulla district in November. The police are still working to confirm the identities and affiliations of those killed. This latest success adds to the ongoing efforts by security forces to tackle militant activity in the region, with several operations underway.

